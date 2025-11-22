📉 Why Margin Level Is More Important Than Leverage

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders obsess over leverage —

“1:100, 1:500, 1:1000… which one is best?”

But professionals don’t think like that.

They don’t blow accounts because of leverage.

They blow accounts because they mismanage margin level.

Margin level tells you how close you are to liquidation.

Ignore it — and your account will vanish long before your strategy fails.

⚙️ Step 1: What Is Margin Level?

Margin Level = (Equity ÷ Used Margin) × 100

It shows how safe your account is.

Higher = safer.

Lower = danger.

Example:

Equity: $1,000

Used margin: $200

Margin level = 500%

This is safe.

You have room for trades and market movement.

💣 Step 2: What Happens When Margin Level Falls?

Every broker has a “margin call level” and a “stop-out level.”

Example:

Margin call: 100%

Stop-out: 50%

If your margin level hits 100%, you can’t open new trades.

If it hits 50%, the broker starts force-closing positions —

not your stop loss, not your plan — the broker decides.

That’s how accounts blow up without warning.

📊 Step 3: Leverage Doesn’t Kill You — Low Margin Level Does

Two traders, same account size, same trade:

Trader A – safe

Leverage: 1:100

Position size: 0.05 lot

Margin level stays above 400–600%

Trader B – dangerous

Leverage: 1:500

Position size: 0.50 lot

Margin level drops to 120%

Even a 20–30 pip move against Trader B can trigger a stop-out.

Not because the market is wild —

but because margin level was too low.

🧮 Step 4: How to Stay Safe (Pro Rules)

Keep your margin level:

Above 500% = very safe

300–500% = acceptable

200–300% = risky

Below 200% = dangerous

Below 100% = margin call zone

Below 50% = forced liquidation

Pros stay above 500% at all times.

🔢 Step 5: Use Micro-Lots to Stay Alive

The easiest way to protect margin level is to reduce position size, not leverage.

Leverage only gives you potential.

Position size controls your risk.

Example:

Instead of 0.20 lot on a $500 account → use 0.02 lot.

Margin level stays high, risk stays low, and you survive volatility.

🚀 Takeaway

Leverage opens the door.

Margin level tells you whether you’ll stay inside — or get thrown out.

Forget the hype around high leverage.

Watch your margin level, keep it high, and you’ll trade with stability, confidence, and zero fear of forced liquidation.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas