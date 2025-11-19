Day 22 – $500 Challenge with Autorithm AI (Gamma Mode) – Live Account





Hey everyone, Zaha Feiz here. Started this challenge on October 28 with exactly $500 on a real live account. Every single night I post the results in the group – no filters, no edits.

Gamma mode only, XAUUSD, H1 timeframe, 1% risk, news filter on. Today (November 19 – Day 22):

balance around $1,600 That’s roughly 3.2× the starting amount (+220%) in just 22 trading days.

Max drawdown stayed under 5%, win rate above 73%. I also opened a brand-new live signal today running the exact same Gamma settings

– you can watch it in real time here: [link]. Autorithm AI really uses all 10 AI layers at the same time – that’s why the drawdown is low and consistency is high.

The MQL5 reviews say the same thing, and I implement every serious feedback fast.

Here’s something special for real traders who actually understand EAs: I’ve prepared a completely FREE full-version test (all layers, no time limit). It will be sent out this Thursday, November 21.

You just need to register now.

How?

Send me a private message on MQL5 or write “FREE TEST” in the group I’ll reply with the registration link.

(You’ll need one account + VPS, that’s it.)

AUTORITHM community

My bio

AUTORITHM page





Current price is $499 and stays $499 until the end of Black Friday. Starting November 30, price goes back to $999 permanently – no more discounts after that.

If you’re serious, grab the free test first, see the results with your own eyes, then lock it in during Black Friday while it’s still half price. Any questions – just DM me,

I answer fast.

Trade safe Zaha Feiz

Forex/CFD trading carries high risk and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Always test thoroughly first.







