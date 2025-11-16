Why a Private Platform? Unlocking the Full Power of Ratio X EAs (and Your 7-Day Guarantee!)









Hello, fellow traders!





You might be familiar with my Expert Advisors on the MQL5 Market, designed to bring discipline and consistency to your trading. But you may have noticed that our most comprehensive offer, the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox, is hosted on our private platform (powered by Hotmart).









You might wonder: Why not keep everything on MQL5?





The answer lies in value, control, and your peace of mind.





Beyond a Single EA: Building a Professional Trading Arsenal

The MQL5 Market is fantastic for individual EA purchases. You find a specific tool, you buy it, you own it. However, consistent success in today's dynamic markets often requires more than just one strategy. It demands an arsenal—a suite of specialized tools adaptable to various market conditions.





This is exactly what the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox offers.





But to deliver this level of comprehensive value and a truly integrated experience, we chose a private platform. Here’s why this decision directly benefits you:





1. The "Grand Slam" Arsenal: More Than Just Software





On our private platform, you don't just download an EA; you get:





• ALL 8 Current Ratio X Expert Advisors AND 1 Indicator: This includes the powerful Ratio X AI Quantum (our EA that backtested from $30 to over $9,000+), which is exclusive to the Toolbox and not sold individually on MQL5.





• All Future EAs & Indicators, FREE for Life: This is a key differentiator. Any new Expert Advisor or Indicator developed by Ratio X in the future will be added to your Toolbox at no extra cost, forever. This ensures your arsenal is always growing and adapting without additional investment.





• Lifetime Updates & Optimizations: Direct access to all updates, enhancements, and optimizations for your entire suite of EAs and the indicator.

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This goes beyond a simple download; it's a a lifetime partnership in your trading journey.





2. Your Peace of Mind: The Unbeatable 7-Day Unconditional Guarantee (Powered by Hotmart)





This is arguably the most crucial reason we chose Hotmart.





When you invest in the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox on our private platform, you are fully protected by a 7-day unconditional money-back guarantee.





• Try the ENTIRE Toolbox risk-free. Download all EAs and the indicator, test them, integrate them into your strategy.





• If, for any reason—or no reason at all—you decide it's not the right fit within 7 days, you can request a full, hassle-free refund.





This level of robust, transparent, and user-centric guarantee is paramount to us. It allows you to invest with complete confidence, knowing your capital is protected while you evaluate the full power of our system.





3. Flexibility, Control, and Community





• Flexible Payment Options: Hotmart offers various payment methods and often provides installment plans, making the comprehensive Toolbox more accessible.





• Direct Support: Our private platform allows us to offer more direct, personalized support to our Toolbox members, ensuring you get the assistance you need efficiently.





• Controlled Environment: By hosting privately, we maintain greater control over the delivery of updates, new EAs, and exclusive content, ensuring a seamless experience for our dedicated users.





The Choice is Clear: Maximize Your Value & Minimize Your Risk





While MQL5 remains a solid choice for individual EA purchases, our private platform via Hotmart is designed for serious traders seeking:

• The complete, ever-growing Ratio X arsenal (8 EAs and 1 indicator).

• The unconditional confidence of a 7-day money-back guarantee.

• A lifetime investment in future trading technology.

Don't let hesitation prolong your search for consistent trading. Explore the full power of the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox.









➡️ Get the Complete Ratio X Trader's Toolbox on Hotmart (Includes All Future EAs & Indicators & 7-Day Guarantee):





➡️ Or, explore individual EAs on MQL5:









Happy trading,

Mauricio