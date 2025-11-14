🔥 Chasing the Market — When You Trade the Move Instead of the Setup

🎯 The Lesson

You see a candle exploding.

Charts flying.

Everyone in your head screaming “GO! GO! GO!”

Next thing you know — you’re entering late, stressed, and hoping for mercy.

That’s chasing the market — one of the fastest ways to turn excitement into regret.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain is wired to chase movement.

Fast moves trigger adrenaline — the same reaction as seeing something valuable running away.

So your brain says:

“Jump in before it’s gone!”

But the truth?

If you’re reacting to movement, you’re already behind the smart money.

The professionals created that move.

Chasers fuel the final part of it — and often catch the reversal.

You’re not entering opportunity…

You’re entering exhaustion.

💡 The Fix: Trade the Setup, Not the Speed

A fast candle is not a strategy.

A breakout is not a signal by itself.

Your job is to look for structure, confirmation, and clean risk — not hype.

Ask yourself before entering:

“Was I waiting for this setup, or did the move just surprise me?”

If it surprised you — you’re chasing.

🔑 Practical Rule: Wait for the Retest

When a breakout happens, don’t jump in immediately.

Wait for:

A pullback

A retest

Or a confirmation candle

This one habit will save you from 80% of fake breakouts and emotional entries.

🚀 Takeaway

The market rewards preparation, not reaction.

Chasing the move feels exciting in the moment — but expensive in the end.

Trade your plan, not your adrenaline.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas