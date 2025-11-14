Harbinger Indicator: Your Personal Predictor Of Market Storms!

Harbinger is an elegant indicator for MetaTrader 4/5, expertly woven from algorithms that read the rhythm of the market like an ancient oracle to give you a decisive advantage in trading.





Imagine a tool that whispers in your ear about upcoming changes in the currency markets before they happen. So the Harbinger indicator is your reliable harbinger of changes.

This powerful tool uses advanced algorithms and data analysis to predict future changes with incredible accuracy.





Imagine that you can

Learn about accumulation, trend reversals, or pullbacks before they occur.

Identify hidden opportunities for profitable trades.

Make informed decisions based on accurate signals, not emotions.

Trade with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that you have a reliable instrument on your side.





















Harbinger mt5 Harbinger mt4













































The Pulse indicator perfectly matches the Harbinger indicator. The Pulse indicator defines and shows accumulation periods.





The Pulse indicator can be purchased here - The Pulse mt5 The Pulse mt4









Harbinger + The Pulse































































