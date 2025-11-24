Harbinger indicator + The Pulse indicator last week
Trading Systems

24 November 2025, 09:08
Roman Kuleshov
The collaboration of the two Harbinger and The Pulse indicators is very effective. After all, with their help, it turns out to avoid a lot of uncertainty in the market, as well as unexpected price rollbacks and trend reversals.

Using these indicators, you will be able to take security measures in advance for your open positions before the market changes against you. Or start looking for new entry points into the market in advance, but in the opposite direction.


Harbinger indicator - warns of an upcoming change.


What exactly should we expect after the Harbinger signal appears?

  • the accumulation period.
  • price rollback or accumulation + rollback.
  •  reversal or accumulation + reversal.



Harbinger          You can download it here: -        Harbinger mt5                 Harbinger mt4        

                

    


The Pulse indicator - defines accumulation periods and indicates them on the chart.

What to do during the accumulation period? If you do not have any trading experience in accumulation, then it is better to wait it out. And if you have experience, you can also trade in accumulation.



The Pulse          You can download it here: -          The Pulse mt5         The Pulse mt4 

     


                                                                                             

GBP USD




NZD USD



XAU USD m15



XAU USD m30












