Harbinger indicator + The Pulse indicator last week

The collaboration of the two Harbinger and The Pulse indicators is very effective. After all, with their help, it turns out to avoid a lot of uncertainty in the market, as well as unexpected price rollbacks and trend reversals.

Using these indicators, you will be able to take security measures in advance for your open positions before the market changes against you. Or start looking for new entry points into the market in advance , but in the opposite direction.





Harbinger indicator - warns of an upcoming change.





What exactly should we expect after the Harbinger signal appears?

the accumulation period.

price rollback or accumulation + rollback.

reversal or accumulation + reversal.









You can download it here: - Harbinger mt5 Harbinger mt4





The Pulse indicator - defines accumulation periods and indicates them on the chart.

What to do during the accumulation period? If you do not have any trading experience in accumulation, then it is better to wait it out. And if you have experience, you can also trade in accumulation.



























































































