📊 How to Build a Risk Dashboard to Track Performance
🎯 The Lesson
Most traders know their entries — few know their numbers.
Without tracking, you’re flying blind.
A simple risk dashboard can turn trading from guessing into managing.
It’s how professionals keep control of both profit and drawdown.
⚙️ Step 1: What to Track Every Week
Open an Excel sheet or Google Sheet and track these 8 core metrics:
|Metric
|Description
|Example
|Starting Balance
|Account equity at the week’s start
|$10,000
|Ending Balance
|Equity after last trade
|$10,800
|Net % Change
|Growth/loss in %
|+8%
|Win Rate
|% of trades closed in profit
|55%
|Average Win (R)
|Average reward per winner
|1.9R
|Average Loss (R)
|Average risk per loser
|1R
|Expectancy
|(WinRate×WinR)–(LossRate×LossR)
|+0.45R
|Max Drawdown
|Largest % drop in equity
|6%
This table shows the truth — not feelings, not screenshots.
🧮 Step 2: Calculate Expectancy
Expectancy tells you how much you earn per trade on average.
Example:
-
Win rate: 50%
-
Avg win: +2R
-
Avg loss: –1R
Expectancy = (0.5×2) – (0.5×1) = +0.5R
So every trade is worth +0.5R.
Take 40 trades a month at 2% risk → +40% expected growth.
📈 Step 3: Visualize the Equity Curve
Use a line chart to plot your daily equity.
When the line starts dropping too sharply — reduce risk or pause trading.
This makes risk management visual, not emotional.
💡 Step 4: Weekly Review Routine
Every weekend:
1️⃣ Log your data.
2️⃣ Check if you respected your max drawdown.
3️⃣ Review worst and best trades.
4️⃣ Adjust risk if needed for the next week.
This 30-minute review will do more for your consistency than any new indicator.
🚀 Takeaway
Trading success isn’t in your strategy — it’s in your data.
Track your numbers, manage your drawdown, and you’ll start trading like a fund, not a follower.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas