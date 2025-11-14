📊 How to Build a Risk Dashboard to Track Performance

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders know their entries — few know their numbers.

Without tracking, you’re flying blind.

A simple risk dashboard can turn trading from guessing into managing.

It’s how professionals keep control of both profit and drawdown.

⚙️ Step 1: What to Track Every Week

Open an Excel sheet or Google Sheet and track these 8 core metrics:

Metric Description Example Starting Balance Account equity at the week’s start $10,000 Ending Balance Equity after last trade $10,800 Net % Change Growth/loss in % +8% Win Rate % of trades closed in profit 55% Average Win (R) Average reward per winner 1.9R Average Loss (R) Average risk per loser 1R Expectancy (WinRate×WinR)–(LossRate×LossR) +0.45R Max Drawdown Largest % drop in equity 6%

This table shows the truth — not feelings, not screenshots.

🧮 Step 2: Calculate Expectancy

Expectancy tells you how much you earn per trade on average.

Example:

Win rate: 50%

Avg win: +2R

Avg loss: –1R

Expectancy = (0.5×2) – (0.5×1) = +0.5R

So every trade is worth +0.5R.

Take 40 trades a month at 2% risk → +40% expected growth.

📈 Step 3: Visualize the Equity Curve

Use a line chart to plot your daily equity.

When the line starts dropping too sharply — reduce risk or pause trading.

This makes risk management visual, not emotional.

💡 Step 4: Weekly Review Routine

Every weekend:

1️⃣ Log your data.

2️⃣ Check if you respected your max drawdown.

3️⃣ Review worst and best trades.

4️⃣ Adjust risk if needed for the next week.

This 30-minute review will do more for your consistency than any new indicator.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading success isn’t in your strategy — it’s in your data.

Track your numbers, manage your drawdown, and you’ll start trading like a fund, not a follower.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas