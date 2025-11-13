🌍 Trade Balance — How Imports and Exports Move Currencies



💡 The Lesson

Every country trades goods with the rest of the world — and that flow of money in and out shapes its currency’s strength.

When exports rise, demand for that country’s currency increases.

When imports dominate, money flows out — and the currency weakens.

📦 What Is the Trade Balance?

The Trade Balance measures the difference between a country’s exports and imports:

Trade Balance = Exports – Imports

Surplus → Exports > Imports → money flows in → stronger currency.

Deficit → Imports > Exports → money flows out → weaker currency.

Example:

If Japan exports more cars and electronics than it imports oil or raw materials, it runs a surplus → JPY tends to strengthen.

🏦 Why It Moves the Market

A country with strong exports earns more in its own currency.

That means higher demand for that currency globally.

Meanwhile, a country that imports heavily must sell its own currency to buy foreign goods — creating selling pressure.

⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch Commodity Nations

Countries like Canada (CAD) and Australia (AUD) rely on exports of oil, gold, and minerals.

If global demand for those commodities rises → their currencies rise.

If demand drops → their currencies fall.

📊 Example:

Oil prices rise → Canada’s export revenue jumps → CAD strengthens.

China slows down → Australia exports less iron ore → AUD weakens.

🚀 Takeaway

The trade balance is the economy’s mirror — it shows who’s buying from whom.

When you understand how money flows between countries, you can predict which currencies are likely to gain strength.

Follow exports, follow demand — and you’ll follow the smart money.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more forex fundamentals and real-world insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas