OPENROUTER API SETUP GUIDE (ENGLISH) Autorithm AI

🔑 OPENROUTER API SETUP GUIDE (ENGLISH)

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🎯 WHY USE YOUR OWN API KEY FOR TRADING?

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🚀 **FASTER EXECUTION & LOWER LATENCY**

• Dedicated servers for your requests only

• No shared API limits with other users

• Instant response times (under 100ms)

• Better performance during high volatility





💰 **COST CONTROL & TRANSPARENCY**

• Pay only for what you use - no hidden fees

• Full visibility of your token consumption

• Choose exactly which model fits your budget

• Scale up/down based on your trading volume





🎛️ **COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION**

• Access to 100+ AI models (not just 1-2)

• Switch between models instantly

• Mix cheap/fast models for different strategies

• Use premium models only when needed





🔒 **PRIVACY & SECURITY**

• Your trading data stays private

• No shared databases or logs

• Your API key = your data only

• Full control over data retention





⚡ **UNLIMITED SCALABILITY**

• No daily/monthly request limits

• Handle multiple charts simultaneously

• Run multiple EAs on different accounts

• Perfect for high-frequency strategies





🎯 **TRADING-SPECIFIC BENEFITS**

• Dedicated AI for YOUR trading style

• No queue waiting during market opens

• Consistent performance 24/7

• Better risk management with faster decisions





💡 **SMART COST STRATEGY**

• Start with cheap models ($0.25/month)

• Upgrade only when profitable

• Use expensive models for key decisions only

• Average cost: $5-15/month for active trading





📊 **SHARED vs PERSONAL API COMPARISON**

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| Feature | Shared API | Your Personal API |

|---------|------------|------------------|

| Speed | 2-5 seconds | 0.1-0.5 seconds |

| Reliability | 80-90% | 99.9% |

| Privacy | Shared logs | Private only |

| Limits | Daily quotas | Unlimited |

| Models | 2-3 options | 100+ choices |

| Cost | 0 | $0.25-15/month |

| Support | Generic | Priority |





🎯 **BEST FOR TRADING:** Your Personal API wins every time!





🎯 STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS:

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STEP 1: GET YOUR API KEY

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2. Click "Sign Up" (top right)

3. Create your account

4. After login, click your profile (top right)

5. Click "Keys" or "API Keys"

6. Click "Create API Key"



7. Copy your API key (looks like: sk-or-v1-abc123...)







STEP 2: CHOOSE YOUR AI MODEL



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Popular models available on OpenRouter:





🔥 LATEST MODELS WITH REASONING (Set ModelHasReasoning = TRUE):

• openai/gpt-5 ← $1.25/M input, $10/M output tokens

• openai/gpt-5-mini ← $0.25/M input, $2/M output tokens

• anthropic/claude-sonnet-4.5 ← $3/M input, $15/M output tokens

• google/gemini-2.5-pro ← $1.25/M input, $10/M output tokens

• openai/gpt-4o ← $0.005 per 1K tokens

• anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet ← $0.003 per 1K tokens

• openai/o1-preview ← $0.015 per 1K tokens





⚡ LATEST MODELS WITHOUT REASONING (Set ModelHasReasoning = FALSE):

• x-ai/grok-4-fast ← $0.20/M input, $0.50/M output tokens

• google/gemini-2.5-flash ← $0.30/M input, $2.50/M output tokens

• minimax/minimax-m2 ← $0.21/M input, $0.84/M output tokens

• deepseek/deepseek-v3.2-exp ← $0.27/M input, $0.40/M output tokens

• z-ai/glm-4.6 ← $0.40/M input, $1.75/M output tokens

• x-ai/grok-2 ← $0.002 per 1K tokens

• meta-llama/llama-3.1-70b ← $0.0008 per 1K tokens

• anthropic/claude-3-haiku ← $0.00025 per 1K tokens

• google/gemini-pro ← $0.0005 per 1K tokens





STEP 3: ENTER IN EA SETTINGS

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1. Open Autorithm EA properties (F7 or right-click → Properties)

2. Go to "Inputs" tab

3. Find these settings:





✅ UsePersonalAPI = TRUE

✅ PersonalAPIKey = [paste your key here]

✅ SelectedAIModel = [your chosen model]

✅ ModelHasReasoning = [TRUE/FALSE based on model]





💡 EXAMPLE SETUP:

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UsePersonalAPI = true

PersonalAPIKey = "sk-or-v1-abc123xyz789..."

SelectedAIModel = "meta-llama/llama-3.1-70b"

ModelHasReasoning = false





💰 COST TIPS:

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• Ultra Budget: Llama or Haiku (under $1 per month)

• Budget: Grok-4 Fast or MiniMax M2 ($1-5 monthly)

• Premium: GPT-5 Mini or Gemini 2.5 Flash ($10-30 monthly)

• Ultra Premium: GPT-5 or Claude Sonnet 4.5 ($50-200+ monthly)

• Free models available: Search "free" on OpenRouter





🚨 IMPORTANT NOTES:

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• Never share your API key with anyone

• For testing, choose a cheap model first

• If you get errors, try switching ModelHasReasoning

• Check your account balance (Billing → Balance)



