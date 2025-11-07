💸 The True Cost of Swap, Spread, and Commission
🎯 The Lesson
Most traders lose money quietly — not from bad entries, but from hidden costs.
Spread, swap, and commission slowly eat your profits trade by trade.
Ignore them, and even a winning strategy can turn negative over time.
⚙️ 1️⃣ Spread — The Silent Entry Tax
Spread = the difference between bid and ask prices.
You pay it every time you open a trade.
Example:
-
EUR/USD spread: 1.5 pips
-
Position: 1 lot → $10 per pip
→ Cost = $15 instantly when you enter.
If you trade 50 times a week → $15 × 50 = $750 in spread cost.
That’s 7.5% of a $10,000 account — gone.
🧠 Tip: Trade during high-liquidity sessions (London/New York overlap) when spreads are tight.
⚙️ 2️⃣ Swap — The Overnight Interest Trap
Swap = fee for holding a position overnight.
You pay (or sometimes earn) interest depending on the difference between the two currencies’ rates.
Example:
-
EUR/USD long position → –$6.50 per lot per night
-
5 nights open = –$32.50 loss
Hold that trade for a month, and it’s –$130 just from swap.
That’s why swing traders must check swap tables before holding long-term positions.
🧠 Tip: Choose low-swap pairs (e.g. USD/JPY, EUR/CHF) or use swap-free accounts if available.
⚙️ 3️⃣ Commissions — The Cost of Precision
ECN brokers often charge a small fee per lot traded.
Example:
-
$7 round-trip commission per lot
-
100 trades per month = $700 in fees
If your monthly profit target is $1,000 —
you’ve already given away 70% of it before spreads or swaps even start.
🧠 Tip:
Only use ECN accounts if your strategy truly benefits from tight spreads and fast execution.
Otherwise, standard accounts can save money over time.
📊 The Big Picture
Here’s what your “small” costs can look like over time on a $10,000 account trading 1 lot daily:
|Cost Type
|Weekly
|Monthly
|Yearly
|Spread
|$75
|$300
|$3,600
|Swap
|$30
|$120
|$1,440
|Commission
|$35
|$140
|$1,680
|Total
|$140
|$560
|$6,720
That’s nearly 70% of your account over a year — just in hidden costs.
🚀 Takeaway
A smart trader manages not only trades — but expenses.
Respect spreads, swaps, and commissions like bills.
Because in trading, they are.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas