💸 The True Cost of Swap, Spread, and Commission

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders lose money quietly — not from bad entries, but from hidden costs.

Spread, swap, and commission slowly eat your profits trade by trade.

Ignore them, and even a winning strategy can turn negative over time.

⚙️ 1️⃣ Spread — The Silent Entry Tax

Spread = the difference between bid and ask prices.

You pay it every time you open a trade.

Example:

EUR/USD spread: 1.5 pips

Position: 1 lot → $10 per pip

→ Cost = $15 instantly when you enter.

If you trade 50 times a week → $15 × 50 = $750 in spread cost.

That’s 7.5% of a $10,000 account — gone.

🧠 Tip: Trade during high-liquidity sessions (London/New York overlap) when spreads are tight.

⚙️ 2️⃣ Swap — The Overnight Interest Trap

Swap = fee for holding a position overnight.

You pay (or sometimes earn) interest depending on the difference between the two currencies’ rates.

Example:

EUR/USD long position → –$6.50 per lot per night

5 nights open = –$32.50 loss

Hold that trade for a month, and it’s –$130 just from swap.

That’s why swing traders must check swap tables before holding long-term positions.

🧠 Tip: Choose low-swap pairs (e.g. USD/JPY, EUR/CHF) or use swap-free accounts if available.

⚙️ 3️⃣ Commissions — The Cost of Precision

ECN brokers often charge a small fee per lot traded.

Example:

$7 round-trip commission per lot

100 trades per month = $700 in fees

If your monthly profit target is $1,000 —

you’ve already given away 70% of it before spreads or swaps even start.

🧠 Tip:

Only use ECN accounts if your strategy truly benefits from tight spreads and fast execution.

Otherwise, standard accounts can save money over time.

📊 The Big Picture

Here’s what your “small” costs can look like over time on a $10,000 account trading 1 lot daily:

Cost Type Weekly Monthly Yearly Spread $75 $300 $3,600 Swap $30 $120 $1,440 Commission $35 $140 $1,680 Total $140 $560 $6,720

That’s nearly 70% of your account over a year — just in hidden costs.

🚀 Takeaway

A smart trader manages not only trades — but expenses.

Respect spreads, swaps, and commissions like bills.

Because in trading, they are.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas