💹 Understanding Pips — The Language of Price Movement



💡 The Lesson

Every trader talks in pips — but few actually understand how powerful they are.

A pip might look small, but it’s the foundation of profit, loss, and precision in trading.

📏 What Is a Pip?

A pip (Point in Percentage) is the smallest unit of price movement in most currency pairs.

For most pairs, 1 pip = 0.0001.

Example:

EURUSD moves from 1.0850 → 1.0851, that’s +1 pip.

For JPY pairs, 1 pip = 0.01.

Example:

USDJPY goes from 150.20 → 150.30, that’s +10 pips.

💰 Why Pips Matter

They measure everything:

Profit and loss

Stop loss and take profit distance

Volatility and risk

If your stop loss is 30 pips and your target is 60 pips, that’s a 1:2 risk/reward — simple math that defines long-term survival.

⚙️ How to Think in Pips, Not Money

New traders think in dollars.

Pros think in pips.

When you think in pips:

✅ You trade consistently regardless of account size.

✅ You focus on execution, not emotion.

✅ You can compare performance across strategies and pairs.

📊 Example:

Trade Size: 0.10 lot on EURUSD

1 pip = $1

Gain of 50 pips = +$50

Loss of 25 pips = –$25

Simple, predictable, and scalable.

🚀 Takeaway

If you don’t master pips, you don’t understand your risk.

Forget about money first — master the measurement.

Because every great trader speaks the same language: pips.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading fundamentals and real examples:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas