➕ Scaling In and Out — The Smart Way to Add Positions

🎯 The Lesson

Adding to a winning trade feels smart — adding to a losing one feels desperate.

Yet most traders do the second.

Scaling correctly can multiply profits without multiplying risk, but it needs structure — not emotion.

⚙️ Step 1: Scaling In — Grow With the Market, Not Against It

Scaling in means adding positions as your trade moves in your favor.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Risk per trade: 2% ($200)

Entry at 1.1000 on EUR/USD

Price moves +50 pips → open a second position

How to control it:

Reduce risk on each added trade —

✅ 1st trade = 2%

✅ 2nd trade = 1%

✅ 3rd trade = 0.5%

Total exposure = 3.5% (safe).

Now your size grows with profit, not with fear.

💣 Step 2: Never Average Down

If your first trade is losing and you “add more” to lower the average price — that’s called martingale, not management.

Example:

1st buy at 1.1000, loses 50 pips

You add another buy at 1.0950

Now you’ve doubled your risk on a losing idea.

If it continues another 50 pips down — your drawdown doubles too.

Pros never average down. They cut losers early and re-enter only when the setup resets.

📊 Step 3: Scaling Out — Protect Profit Like a Pro

When in profit, scale out to lock gains and reduce exposure.

Example:

Take 50% off at +1R

Move stop loss to breakeven

Let the rest run to +2R or +3R

This technique protects both your capital and your confidence.

🔑 Step 4: Predefine Levels Before Entering

Your scale points should be written before the trade starts:

1️⃣ Entry price

2️⃣ Add-on price

3️⃣ Partial exit levels

4️⃣ Final target

When you plan it in advance, scaling becomes strategy — not reaction.

🚀 Takeaway

Scaling isn’t about getting “more trades.”

It’s about rewarding confirmation and punishing uncertainty.

Grow with momentum, not against it — and your profits will start compounding safely.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas