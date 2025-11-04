📈 The Power of Compounding — Why Slow Growth Wins

🎯 The Lesson

Every trader dreams of doubling their account fast.

But the real professionals think in years, not weeks.

They know compounding quietly turns small, consistent gains into massive growth — no hype, no stress, just math.

🧮 How Compounding Works

Let’s say you start with $5,000 and grow by 5% per month — modest, right?

After 12 months:

💰 $5,000 → $8,950

After 24 months:

💰 $8,950 → $16,000

After 36 months:

💰 $16,000 → $28,700

That’s +474% in 3 years — without ever taking big risks.

⚙️ Why It Works

The secret is that each month, you earn profits on your previous profits.

That’s the difference between trading for a quick hit and trading for a future.

If you withdraw every gain, you break the compounding chain.

If you let it build, the curve turns exponential.

📊 The 1% Rule — Small but Deadly

Even 1% per week can transform your account:

Time Growth Rate Balance Start — $5,000 1 Year +1% per week $7,400 2 Years +1% per week $10,900 3 Years +1% per week $16,000

That’s without ever risking more than 1–2% per trade.

Patience + consistency = real wealth.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 3-Step Growth Plan

1️⃣ Risk 1–2% per trade

2️⃣ Aim for 4–6% monthly returns

3️⃣ Withdraw quarterly — not weekly — to let compounding work

🚀 Takeaway

Fast profits look good.

Steady growth lasts.

Treat your trading account like a savings engine, not a lottery ticket — and you’ll never need to start over again.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas