📈 The Power of Compounding — Why Slow Growth Wins
🎯 The Lesson
Every trader dreams of doubling their account fast.
But the real professionals think in years, not weeks.
They know compounding quietly turns small, consistent gains into massive growth — no hype, no stress, just math.
🧮 How Compounding Works
Let’s say you start with $5,000 and grow by 5% per month — modest, right?
After 12 months:
💰 $5,000 → $8,950
After 24 months:
💰 $8,950 → $16,000
After 36 months:
💰 $16,000 → $28,700
That’s +474% in 3 years — without ever taking big risks.
⚙️ Why It Works
The secret is that each month, you earn profits on your previous profits.
That’s the difference between trading for a quick hit and trading for a future.
If you withdraw every gain, you break the compounding chain.
If you let it build, the curve turns exponential.
📊 The 1% Rule — Small but Deadly
Even 1% per week can transform your account:
|Time
|Growth Rate
|Balance
|Start
|—
|$5,000
|1 Year
|+1% per week
|$7,400
|2 Years
|+1% per week
|$10,900
|3 Years
|+1% per week
|$16,000
That’s without ever risking more than 1–2% per trade.
Patience + consistency = real wealth.
🔑 Practical Rule: The 3-Step Growth Plan
1️⃣ Risk 1–2% per trade
2️⃣ Aim for 4–6% monthly returns
3️⃣ Withdraw quarterly — not weekly — to let compounding work
🚀 Takeaway
Fast profits look good.
Steady growth lasts.
Treat your trading account like a savings engine, not a lottery ticket — and you’ll never need to start over again.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas