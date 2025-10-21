Double Shot - One Man Army EA

OneManArmy Update: Meet the 2Shot Portfolio

Hey traders! 👋

As promised, I’m expanding OneManArmy with fresh features and new portfolio options. This time — meet the 2Shot setup. Why “double shot”?

Because the EA trades two positions per symbol, not one.





But hold up — this isn’t some wild Martingale game. Each trade has its own Stop Loss, no grid, no averaging, no doubling down.

Just two clean, risk-controlled entries designed to smooth performance and adapt to trend extensions.

Here’s the deal:

If you use both portfolios — the standard OneManArmy and 2Shot — don’t run them on the same account.

Split them into different MT5 accounts for proper diversification.

That way, one portfolio can cover the drawdown of the other — your balance stays smoother, and your psychology calmer.

2Shot isn’t about gambling.

It’s about precision, logic, and control — the way trading should be. 🎯

One Man Army EA test results 🚀



Okay, guys, now about the tests of this advisor. I made them with a fixed lot to show the real profitability of the trading bot. This way, you can better see the real trading drawdowns and growth stages without the embellishments provided by the automatic trade calculation algorithm. In simple terms, I want to show you the pure, unadulterated result. And then you can increase the risk size to turn the "Double V-shaped" portfolio into a rocket that's flying to the sky!

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