Hurry up and buy at a discount!

⚡ Don’t say I didn’t warn you, bro!



For the first 2 hours after launch, the price of my brand-new Expert Advisor “One Man Army” will be only $249 — and then it will double instantly!



After that, the price will keep climbing step by step, up to $1500.

So mark your calendar:

🗓️ Tuesday, October 14 — I’m launching One Man Army on the MQL5 Market.

You’ll have just 2 hours to grab it at this crazy low price.

Who hesitates — pays double. 💥

Don’t be that guy who says “I was gonna buy it…” — act fast, lock in your spot, and join the army before the doors close. 🚀













The publication will take place on October 14 (Tuesday)



🌍 Global Launch Schedule — “Loyalty Discount Window” 🕛 Discount active: 12:00 – 14:00 UTC

💸 Offer: 50% OFF — exclusive early-buyer reward 🌎 Region 🏙️ City 🕒 Local Time 🇺🇸 USA (East Coast) New York 08:00 AM – 10:00 AM 🇬🇧 United Kingdom London 01:00 PM – 03:00 PM 🇩🇪 EU Zone Frankfurt / Berlin 02:00 PM – 04:00 PM 🇸🇰 Central Europe Bratislava / Prague 02:00 PM – 04:00 PM 🇮🇳 India Mumbai 05:30 PM – 07:30 PM 🇨🇳 China / 🇭🇰 Hong Kong Beijing / Hong Kong 08:00 PM – 10:00 PM 🇸🇬 Singapore Singapore 08:00 PM – 10:00 PM 🇯🇵 Japan / 🇰🇷 Korea Tokyo / Seoul 09:00 PM – 11:00 PM 🇦🇺 Australia Sydney 11:00 PM – 01:00 AM (+1 day)

📅 Launch Day: Tuesday, October 14

🕛 Discount Window: 12:00 – 14:00 UTC (2 hours only)

💥 After 14:00 UTC: Price doubles — early supporters get the best deal!







