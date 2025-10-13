Hurry up and buy at a discount!

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⚡ Don’t say I didn’t warn you, bro!
For the first 2 hours after launch, the price of my brand-new Expert Advisor “One Man Army” will be only $249 — and then it will double instantly!
After that, the price will keep climbing step by step, up to $1500.
So mark your calendar:
🗓️ Tuesday, October 14 — I’m launching One Man Army on the MQL5 Market.
You’ll have just 2 hours to grab it at this crazy low price.
Who hesitates — pays double. 💥
Don’t be that guy who says “I was gonna buy it…” — act fast, lock in your spot, and join the army before the doors close. 🚀
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📅 Launch Day: Tuesday, October 14
🕛 Discount Window: 12:00 – 14:00 UTC (2 hours only)
💥 After 14:00 UTC: Price doubles — early supporters get the best deal!