All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts NAS100 30 September 2025, 14:43 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 80 I see ndx100 market this way #NAS100 To add comments, please log in or register NEW YORK BREAKER - SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 286 0 NAS100 Analytics & Forecasts 80 0 1 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 21.11.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 205 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 6.11.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 209 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 5.11.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 213 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 4.11.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 197 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 1.11.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 211 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 31.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 236 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 29.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Analytics & Forecasts 216 0 🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 25.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trading Systems 221 0 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 20 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 18 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 32 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 28 0 1 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 72 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB