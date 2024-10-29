🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 29.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥
Analytics & Forecasts

🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 29.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥

29 October 2024, 15:37
Moustapha Boulouz
Moustapha Boulouz
0
225

🔥🔥🔥🔥NAS100 Scalping EA 🔥🔥🔥🔥

My profile : 

Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community

🔥🔥🔥Announcement 🔥🔥🔥

Many of you have been asking when the next EA promotion will be, so I’ve decided to do a special promotion for 24 hours only! 🎉

✅ EA Unlimited Access: for just 350$ instead of $500$

✅ 1 license 100$ instead of 200$

Don’t miss out—take advantage of it now before it’s gone! ⏳🔥

✅ Text me to secure your EA license(Telgrm) @blztrading


 First Trdae  Entry

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100


EA moves sl to BE

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100


EA second trade entry

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

EA moves sl to +1% in profit

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

We got stopped out at +1% in profits 

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100
































#scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100