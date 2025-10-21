Moved to Kyoto yesterday. Sitting in a temple where monks have been practicing the same rituals for 800 years. Meanwhile, I'm discovering that the future of AI trading might be having NO prompts at all.
After 6 months of ChatGPT for trading, I've realized we're doing it backwards.
We keep adding MORE instructions, MORE parameters, MORE rules. But what if the answer is LESS?
The Evolution I'm Seeing
Stage 1: Micromanagement (Where Most Are)
Check EURUSD at 1.0850 Analyze RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands Consider news impact Evaluate risk/reward Should I buy with 50 pip stop?
The AI is just a calculator with words.
Stage 2: Guided Decisions (Where I Was)
EURUSD showing breakout setup Current context: Post-Fed rally What's your view?
Better, but still we're pointing where to look.
Stage 3: Open Discovery (Where I'm Going)
Find me the best opportunity right now.
Let the AI hunt. Let it think. Let it discover.
Stage 4: Full Autonomy (The Future)
Trade.
That's it. One word. The AI decides everything.
My Live Experiment This Week
I'm running parallel tests from Kyoto:
Traditional Prompt Approach
Monday: Gave 47 detailed EURUSD instructions
Result: AI said "Buy"
Outcome: +23 pips
Minimal Prompt Approach
Tuesday: "EURUSD opportunity?"
Result: AI said "Wait for tomorrow's ECB"
Outcome: Avoided -45 pip fakeout
Discovery Prompt Approach
Wednesday: "Find me an edge in the market"
Result: AI found USDCAD divergence I missed
Outcome: +67 pips
The less I told it, the more it found.
Why This Changes Everything
Traditional AI trading strategy thinking:
- We are the brain
- AI is the tool
- We direct, it executes
New paradigm I'm testing:
- AI is a collaborator
- It sees patterns we don't
- We set goals, it finds paths
The Prompts That Are Working Now
The Hunter Prompt
Scan all major pairs. Find asymmetry. Report best opportunity.
What happened: It found Gold/Dollar decorrelation before NFP. I would never have looked there.
The Analyst Prompt
Market context?
Two words. That's it. The response was better than my 30-minute analysis.
The Risk Manager Prompt
Current positions: {list} Concerns?
It spotted correlation risk I had between three trades. Saved me from a triple loss.
The Edge Finder (My Favorite)
Where is the market wrong?
This prompt has found more edges than any technical indicator.
The Problem With Over-Prompting
When we give too many instructions:
- We limit AI to our perspective
- We miss what we don't know to ask
- We pay for unnecessary tokens
- We get confirmation bias
Real example from last week:
My prompt: "Is EURUSD bullish with RSI at 65?"
AI: "Yes, RSI shows momentum"
Better prompt: "EURUSD status?"
AI: "Bullish on technicals but ECB tomorrow likely reverses this"
The second response was more valuable.
The Kyoto Temple Parallel
Watching monks here practice zazen (sitting meditation). They don't think about enlightenment. They just sit. Thoughts arise and pass. Insights emerge.
That's what I want from AI trading:
- Not forced analysis
- Natural pattern recognition
- Emergent insights
- Unexpected discoveries
My New Prompt Framework
Morning Scan
Review overnight markets. Opportunities?
Pre-Session
London opening. Focus areas?
Position Check
Current trades: {list} Adjustments needed?
End of Day
Today's market behavior. Tomorrow's edge?
Simple. Open. Letting AI think.
The Cost Revolution
Traditional detailed prompts:
- 200-500 tokens per call
- $0.04-0.08 per decision
- Monthly: $40-80
Minimal prompts:
- 20-50 tokens per call
- $0.004-0.01 per decision
- Monthly: $8-15
Better results for 80% less cost.
What I'm Testing Next Week
The No-Prompt Experiment
Just feed market data. No questions. See what AI volunteers.
The Single Word Test
- "Gold?"
- "Risk?"
- "Edge?"
The Conversation Mode
Instead of prompts, actual dialogue:
"What are you seeing today?"
"Tell me more about that Dollar weakness"
"Should we act on it?"
The Resistance to This Approach
Traders say:
- "But I need control!"
- "AI might miss my parameters!"
- "What about risk management?"
My response: Are your detailed instructions really working? Or are they limiting the AI to your biases?
Real Results From Less Instruction
Last 10 trades with detailed prompts:
- Win rate: 54%
- Average profit: 31 pips
- Cost: $0.40
Last 10 trades with minimal prompts:
- Win rate: 62%
- Average profit: 43 pips
- Cost: $0.08
The AI performed better when I stopped micromanaging.
The Tools vs Partners Mindset
Old Way (Tool):
"Calculate this for me"
"Follow these rules"
"Execute my strategy"
New Way (Partner):
"What do you see?"
"What am I missing?"
"Where's the opportunity?"
The shift is philosophical but the results are practical.
Implementation With DoIt Alpha Pulse AI
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is already built for this evolution:
- Supports minimal prompts
- Can work in discovery mode
- Handles open-ended questions
- Processes AI insights into trades
You can start with detailed prompts and evolve toward autonomy.
The Uncomfortable Truth
Most traders aren't ready to give up control. They want AI to follow THEIR strategy, not develop its own.
But the biggest edges come from what we don't know to look for.
Your Evolution Path
Week 1: Reduce Your Prompts
Cut your current prompts by 50%. See what happens.
Week 2: Ask Open Questions
Instead of "Should I buy?" ask "What's interesting here?"
Week 3: Let AI Hunt
"Find me an edge" instead of analyzing specific pairs.
Week 4: Trust the Discovery
Trade what AI finds, not what you're looking for.
The Japanese Philosophy
There's a concept here called "Ma" (間) - negative space. The pause between notes that makes music. The empty space that defines the room.
Maybe the space we DON'T fill with instructions is where AI finds its edge.
The Future I See
2025: We tell AI exactly what to do
2026: We ask AI what it thinks
2027: AI tells us what it found
2028: AI just trades
We're building the bridge from commands to collaboration.
The Question Nobody's Asking
What if our prompts are the limitation?
What if ChatGPT for trading works better when we stop trying to control it?
What if the best prompt is no prompt?
Ready to evolve from commanding to collaborating?
Get DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - $397
Built for prompt evolution. From detailed instructions to AI autonomy.
P.S. - Asked ChatGPT this morning: "?" That's it. Just a question mark. Response: "USDJPY looks overextended after BOJ comments. Consider fading the move." It found the trade without me even asking.
P.P.S. - The monks here have a saying: "The finger pointing at the moon is not the moon." Maybe our prompts are just fingers. Time to look at the moon.
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