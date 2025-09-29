GOLD M30 - 100% AUTOMATED STRATEGY FOR 'SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT' [17808]
Trading Systems

GOLD M30 - 100% AUTOMATED STRATEGY FOR 'SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT' [17808]

29 September 2025, 15:36
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
1
898

Hello traders,


The Supply Demand EA ProBot cannot be backtested in the strategy tester because the strategy tester does not support the settings on the trading panel. To solve this, I created a developer version of the EA that allows backtesting and helps design strategies for those who want to use the EA in a "set-and-forget" trading mode.

In this blog post, I am sharing a trading strategy I created for GOLD during 2025, which produced very nice results. Feel free to try it out . This strategy has been optimized specifically for GOLD pair and M30 Timeframe to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results.



Backtesting Strategy Details


    Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

    Backtesting Period: 2025

    Timeframe: M30

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management Setting: 2

    Fixed Risk per Trade: 300 [adjust risk per trade for you own trading capital accordingly]

    Total Net Profit : $6,437

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 10.01%



      On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 






      Input Parameters Settings

       

      You can set the input parameters manually or you can load them from the set file. You can download the set file from the following link

      The settings on the Trading Panel needs to be done manually. The setfile affects only the Input Parameters Settings.


      download_setfile


      Nested Zones Filter: false

       

      Timeframe Direction 1: false

      Timeframe Direction 2: true

      Timeframe Direction 3: false

      Timeframe Direction 4: false


      Min Size Automated: true

      Min Size Multiplier: 10.0

      TP/SL Ratio: ATR Based

       

      Max Global Open Orders: 10

      Max Symbol Open Orders: 1

       

      Max Daily Global Trades Enable: false

      Max Daily Symbol Trades Enable: 3



      Panel Settings

       

      You need to set the Panel Settings manually. The set file cannot affect the settings on the trading panel.

       

      TP Ratio : 1.5

      SL Ratio: 3


      Timeframe Button: Activate the M30 Timeframe Button

      You need to Activate the Min Size: (in pips) Button

      Activate Both BUY and SELL Buttons

      Money Management: 2

      Fixed Risk: 300   [adjust risk per trade for you own trading capital accordingly]

      Type of Zones:  SuperNarrow, Narrow, Medium 

      Enable Timer:   from 8:00  to 17:00  [this is for GMT+3 Server Time brokers]

      The settings on the trading panel should look like the ones shown in the photo below.




       

      IMPORTANT NOTE: This strategy may have months with little or no profit, periods when equity fluctuates, and times when equity grows. If you’re a trader who gets frustrated by daily or monthly losses, this strategy might not be the right fit for you. To understand the potential of this strategy, you need to let it run for at least 6 months to 1 year. Be patient and mindful of this before using it. Before risk your own capital try this strategy on a demo account and if you feel comfortable you can go live.



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