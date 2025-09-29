GOLD M30 - 100% AUTOMATED STRATEGY FOR 'SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT' [17808]

Hello traders,





The Supply Demand EA ProBot cannot be backtested in the strategy tester because the strategy tester does not support the settings on the trading panel. To solve this, I created a developer version of the EA that allows backtesting and helps design strategies for those who want to use the EA in a "set-and-forget" trading mode.

In this blog post, I am sharing a trading strategy I created for GOLD during 2025, which produced very nice results. Feel free to try it out . This strategy has been optimized specifically for GOLD pair and M30 Timeframe to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results.







Backtesting Strategy Details







Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

Backtesting Period: 2025

Timeframe: M30

Starting Capital: $10,000

Money Management Setting: 2

Fixed Risk per Trade: 300 [adjust risk per trade for you own trading capital accordingly]

Total Net Profit : $6,437

Relative Equity Drawdown: 10.01%







On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.





















Input Parameters Settings



You can set the input parameters manually or you can load them from the set file. You can download the set file from the following link

The settings on the Trading Panel needs to be done manually. The setfile affects only the Input Parameters Settings.





download_setfile





Nested Zones Filter: false

Timeframe Direction 1: false

Timeframe Direction 2: true

Timeframe Direction 3: false

Timeframe Direction 4: false





Min Size Automated: true

Min Size Multiplier: 10.0

TP/SL Ratio: ATR Based

Max Global Open Orders: 10

Max Symbol Open Orders: 1

Max Daily Global Trades Enable: false

Max Daily Symbol Trades Enable: 3









Panel Settings





You need to set the Panel Settings manually. The set file cannot affect the settings on the trading panel.

TP Ratio : 1.5

SL Ratio: 3





Timeframe Button: Activate the M30 Timeframe Button

You need to Activate the Min Size: (in pips) Button



Activate Both BUY and SELL Buttons

Money Management: 2

Fixed Risk: 300 [adjust risk per trade for you own trading capital accordingly]

Type of Zones: SuperNarrow, Narrow, Medium

Enable Timer: from 8:00 to 17:00 [this is for GMT+3 Server Time brokers]

The settings on the trading panel should look like the ones shown in the photo below.













IMPORTANT NOTE: This strategy may have months with little or no profit, periods when equity fluctuates, and times when equity grows. If you’re a trader who gets frustrated by daily or monthly losses, this strategy might not be the right fit for you. To understand the potential of this strategy, you need to let it run for at least 6 months to 1 year. Be patient and mindful of this before using it. Before risk your own capital try this strategy on a demo account and if you feel comfortable you can go live.



