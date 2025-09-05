V4 is almost here! Final call 😄

Just a Few Days Left for Aria V4!

We are just a few days away from releasing Aria Connector EA V4, and this version marks a major step forward in functionality and flexibility.





Preset Updates : Along with the release, the community will share new presets, updated and optimized for V4, so you’ll be ready to start right away.

Cross-Check with AIs : To ensure maximum safety, XGBoost decisions will be validated with the existing AI ensemble. This means smarter entries and safer stops.

XGBoost Integration : The award-winning machine learning model that has dominated trading competitions will now guide Aria dynamically in live markets. Every decision is unique, data-driven, and optimized in real time.

Editable Prompts : You will now be able to customize the prompts that Aria sends to the AIs, giving you much more control over the trading logic.

Each Aria version has been a leap forward:

🤔 Why do we always call Aria a tool instead of just an EA?

Because Aria isn’t built to run on one single pair or timeframe. It works across all pairs, indices, commodities, metals, and instruments, in all timeframes, and supports every trading style, from scalping to swing trading. It gives you an incredible amount of configurable parameters for serious, healthy trading.



⚖️ Why doesn’t Aria use Martingale / Grid / UpLots?

Because our goal was to start the roadmap with Aria fully exposed to the market, no shortcuts, no help. We refined it as much as possible through the feedback of our community, constantly adding, improving, and optimizing parameters.

That’s why these tools will only be available starting from V4 or V4.1, and only because some users asked for them. But for us, they will remain strictly FALSE by default. The main objective here is to maintain healthy trading.



📈 Why did you create a roadmap instead of releasing Aria directly in Version 5?

Because we are not arrogant. We believe in collective intelligence, the vision of many traders drastically improves decision-making. We’ve been lucky to have experienced traders in our community who have shared incredible insights and suggestions for improvements and new parameters.

That’s why Aria started as a project and evolved into the powerful tool it is today, and it’s still not finished! Understanding that developers are not more important than the community is key, listening and applying what is truly necessary for healthy trading.

This is one of the reasons why Aria has positioned itself among the top EAs on MQL5, recognized as one of the most powerful trading tools available. It is a project that took a long time to develop, built month after month together with our community.

Our users can fully verify Aria’s transparency, since the system clearly reports what it sends and receives at every step, in a detailed way. Exactly as it should be when you take trading seriously.

So having a roadmap has proven to be a great decision. It allowed people who perhaps could not, or did not want to, buy a $1,900 EA to still access it at different stages: $300 (V1), $600 (V2), $900 (V3), and now $1,400 with this new Version 4 that we are about to release.

But beyond just pricing by version, the roadmap brought something far more valuable: the value and power of collective intelligence. And this is the result we see today!



📡 Why doesn’t Aria have a live signal yet?

Because Aria is not finalized. Live signals will come with V5, and they will be chosen by the users themselves. There won’t be just one, we’ll divide them by pairs and timeframes, each with its own preset.

And, as always, no black boxes. Everything will remain 100% transparent.



Until, we are not interested in showing or talking about “profit”, because that will be reflected with its. What truly matters to us is providing theA tool you can genuinely rely on every day, not just for 2-3 months.One single tool where you won’t need anything else, no other EA, no other strategy, absolutely nothing else, because

In fact, our team has decided to rely exclusively on Aria as our trading tool, both for automated and manual trading. With the upgrade to V4, Aria’s power becomes simply unmatched by any other tool, whether on the market or our own.

This is why we’ve committed to keeping Aria continuously updated, not just until V5, but permanently. We will always integrate the latest available technologies so that our users have access to the most advanced trading environment possible.



🚀 Will V5 be the final version?

No. It will be the definitive version in terms of a fixed base, signals, and structure. But thanks to our amazing community, we’ve decided Aria will always remain at the cutting edge.

This means we will constantly explore and add new technologies. For example, right after V4’s release, we’ll reveal what’s coming in V6.



And, credit where it’s due, this next innovation comes from one of our users, who researched and shared the idea with us and we are very excited to build it into V6!







🏦 When will Aria trade Prop Firms?

Aria will be 100% adapted for Prop Firms in V5. It will also include a live signal running on brokers specifically chosen for that purpose.

And most importantly, the results of the prop firm challenges will be published from real users, not random accounts. Genuine results, from users you can freely talk to within our community.

💰 If I buy Aria in V3, do I need to pay again for later versions?

No! Once you purchase Aria, regardless of which version or price, you get all future updates for life, V4, V5, V6, and beyond, completely free. ✅







❓ Is Aria easy to use? It looks complex.

It’s true that Aria is an extremely complex tool, with a large number of parameters. But once again, thanks to our most advanced users (those who know Aria best) and to our highly collaborative community in all of our private groups (on Telegram, here on MQL5, and now on our new Discord server) presets are generously shared along with recommendations of pairs and timeframes, and they even show the trades they’ve taken.

So this becomes a great starting point for anyone new to Aria.





🤖 What is AriHelp?

AriHelp is a live assistant available 24/7, with all the knowledge about Aria. You can ask it anything: how to get started, what each parameter does, or even how to troubleshoot errors, and it will guide you step by step, in your own language, anytime you need.

➡️ To access it, just log into ChatGPT, go to the GPTs section in the sidebar, and search for: Aria Connector EA Guide or AriHelp.





👉 https://chatgpt.com/g/g-68b472a4045c8191b3215f2345061c72-arihelp