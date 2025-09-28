Analysis of Aria Connector V4 AI EA

Hello everyone!



We’ll make a short summary for those new users who don’t yet know Aria well:

Aria is an EA developed by the BinaryForexEA programming team, but designed in a roadmap format so that the user community can contribute ideas that are then integrated into future versions. For each version, we define a roadmap with specific details and added value.

This approach allowed the early adopters of Aria to purchase it at a lower price (while contributing much more through collaboration), while newer users, depending on the version they join at, pay a price that reflects Aria’s current capabilities.

Each Aria version has been a leap forward:

V1 – Semi-automatic – Price: $300 – Stage completed at the end of June.

V2 – Fully automatic – Price: $600 – Stage completed at the end of July.

V3 – Introduced auditing and collective intelligence with 112 AIs (paid and free models) – Price: $900 – Stage completed during the first week of September.

V4 – A true fusion: 112 external AIs combined with internal Machine Learning: XGBoost latest model – Price: $1400 – Stage ongoing, to be completed in October (exact date to be announced).

What’s New in V4:

Editable Prompts : Customize the prompts Aria sends to the AIs, giving you much more control over trading logic.

XGBoost Integration : The award-winning machine learning model that has dominated trading competitions will now guide Aria dynamically in live markets. Every decision is unique, data-driven, and optimized in real time.

Cross-Check with AIs: To ensure maximum safety, XGBoost decisions are validated with the AI ensemble, enabling smarter entries and safer stops.

Upcoming Versions:

V5 – Aria Pro (October 2025, Price $1900 and up) Prop Firm Mode Full AI-Powered Strategy Simulation Preparation for Falcon Integration (V6) Professional Fine-Tuning

V6 – Aria Master (November 2025) Price to be announced once details are published.





As everybody knows, Aria is the most powerful tool on the market today, developed hand in hand with the entire user community since Stage 1. Thanks to this collaborative effort, with a large and growing number of active users every day who have already trained Aria with more than 60,000 trades and continue training XGBoost, we’ve not only made it possible to share presets provided by our most advanced users, but we’ve also reached an exciting milestone:

Thanks to the generous contribution of one of our advanced users and founder member, Cyril, the community now has free access to an EA that extracts detailed statistics from Aria directly on their accounts. Although available since Aria V3, it’s now being used more than ever, as it enables continuous performance measurement and constant evaluation of XGBoost (or any other AI strategy within Aria).

This tool helps users analyze performance more effectively, by strategies applied, time ranges, and trading days, making it easier to identify when Aria performs best for each setup. Many users even run all their trades through this EA before sharing a preset, so the community can clearly see daily performance results.

So, let’s take a look at an example from one of our users with their trades from yesterday on the pair USDJPY TF M5:

This is a fantastic tool, and we’re sincerely grateful to Cyril for making it possible. An external EA, independent from Aria and able to audit it fully while delivering organized data in seconds, represents a true milestone for our community. Together, we’ll keep moving forward!















This is an example on a pair with a specific strategy from September 26. It is only an example and by no means represents general statistics of Aria.

As everyone knows, V5, which will be released in October, will be the final stage of our roadmap (although not the last one, since we already have V6 thanks to another one of our users, we’ll share more details soon!).





This version will be the one running live on different pairs as a signal . The reason is simple: while Aria is the most powerful tool available on the market today, it is not yet finished. We are currently at V4, so we only need one more version!



We know all of you are curious because we haven’t published trades from Aria yet, and that’s for one reason: It is still in development!



We want the signals themselves to show the results. But we also understand your questions about how it works, so we have downloaded some results published by our users so you can have just a small preview:



































Of course, we must also thank many other users, and in the coming days we’ll be mentioning some who have truly provided outstanding contributions to the entire community. We thank you for your time, the knowledge you’ve shared, your ideas, suggestions and everything. Thank you so much!



In this case, we want to thank ClassicalSuccess, who has carried out countless live tests of Aria, with tireless and exhaustive experiments across different AIs, presets, strategies, and pairs.

Thank you so much!!!













As you can see, Aria is not only the most complete EA out there, but also the one with the best and most collaborative community!

In the coming days, another one of our FOUNDER MEMBERS will present V6 himself, since he was the one who researched and requested a new and spectacular integration for Aria. When we heard his idea, we thought it was absolutely brilliant, so of course, even though there was no more space in the roadmap, together with the entire team we decided to move forward with V6!

In the next few days, we’ll share more details!



Aria Devs

binaryforexea Team



