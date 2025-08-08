Fractals Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5 — Complete Guide

Fractals are one of the classic tools introduced by legendary trader Bill Williams. These simple yet powerful markers are used to identify local swing highs and lows in price action. When used correctly, Fractals can help traders pinpoint reversal areas or breakout setups.





However, Fractals plotted on lower timeframes are often prone to noise and false signals. This is where the concept of multi-timeframe analysis becomes important.





The Fractals Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5 allows traders to overlay fractal signals from a higher timeframe directly onto the current chart. This provides cleaner, more reliable market structure references — without needing to constantly switch timeframes.





The Fractals Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5 (Fractals_MTF) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides directional signals from all 21 standard timeframes, ranging from M1 to MN1.





For each timeframe, it displays a directional arrow object (`OBJ_ARROW`) using Wingdings character 108:





🟢 Green arrow = upward ADX signal

🔴 Red arrow = downward ADX signal





After gathering these signals, the indicator calculates a consensus summary using a unique logic:

If the number of **up** signals is greater than **down + 1**, the indicator plots a larger **Wingdings 217** upward arrow * If the number of **down** signals is greater than **up + 1**, it plots a larger **Wingdings 218** downward arrow



