Inside the Mind of the ARIA Dev Team

Most Traders Are Looking for the Perfect EA…

Yes, there are some truly good ones out there — but they come at a high cost (often $1800 upfront). And most traders either can’t afford them, or simply don’t want to risk that much on a black box they can’t control or understand.

Meanwhile, some EAs are being sold for $700+ just because they claim to use "AI". But what’s really behind that?

Often, it’s just a WebRequest to a mystery server. No one knows what it’s sending, what it’s receiving, or even if it connects at all. And of course: you never see anything. There’s no transparency. No control. No explanation. Just a flashy promise and a heavy price tag.

Why?

Because they don’t want traders to think and ask, they want traders to buy.

The developers hide everything behind a WebRequest to an intermediate server, from which no real data can be extracted. You don’t know if it’s actually learning, or if the "signal" the EA receives is simply based on someone else’s manual trades, you just don’t know. As a result, there’s no way to properly evaluate it. Traders are completely in the dark, they lose control and they only realize it when one day, all their money is gone.





And why do they do it this way, instead of doing it right?

Because developing a real AI-based EA is extremely difficult. It’s easier — and way more profitable — to fake it and sell the illusion.

This is what we’ve seen over and over again to the point of exhaustion.



That’s why we set out to change the game: by presenting ARIA as a real tool, not some kind of magic, and by showing how an EA of this magnitude and complexity is truly built, so that every trader can adapt it to their own trading style, without being forced into a rigid, closed model like most EAs out there.

There are very few real AI EAs on the market. And those that are, today, cost over $1800, which is fair, because they’re fully developed tools (final version).





Early Investors are getting ARIA for a fraction of what it will cost once fully developed — just 15,8% of the final price

The Base version gives you access to all future updates





So, What Makes ARIA Different?

1. It uses real AI: connected to OpenAI, not some shady server.

If you don’t connect your own OpenAI account, the EA simply won’t work.

ARIA doesn’t “talk” to a fake backend sending generic BUY/SELL responses. Instead, every prompt is processed directly by OpenAI, and you can see the full logs in your own account. Total transparency, as it should be.





2. The prompts are 100% visible, so they can be analyzed and refined with each version.

Every update is shaped by real user feedback — not just passive testing.

You can see exactly what the AI is being asked, and help improve how it thinks.

We provide the baseline — you help guide the evolution.





3. Many minds are better than one:

The ideas, feedback, and sharp eyes of experienced traders are worth more than any isolated dev team.

And that collaboration is rewarded:



Those who joined early (Early Investors) — investing $300 — are directly shaping a tool that’s evolving, version by version, into a fully-featured, professional-grade EA .

. Its value will increase over time, with future versions priced accordingly — reaching up to $1900 as more advanced features are added across each stage of the roadmap.

? They’ll have, plus the satisfaction of having helped build an EA



4. ARIA Base (V1) is semi-automatic by design. But, Why?

Because, the current version gives you full control. It sends AI-generated trade signals (Buy/Sell/Wait), with auto-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a confidence score.

You decide whether to take the trade, nothing is forced. It’s the ideal way to test the AI, learn how it thinks, and understand how it behaves under different market conditions.





What Comes Next?



All of this is aimed at refining the features that will be included in V2 AUTO (fully automated version). The foundation is the proposed roadmap, but many new features have already been suggested by the Founders Group, approved by the ARIA team, and are now being implemented.

We’ll share more details about them soon.

The ARIA team is especially interested in attracting traders during this stage who want to share their vision, who are willing to use the EA, test it, and tell us what they like, what they don’t, and most importantly: what can be improved. We’re fully open to all kinds of suggestions from our trader community, because our goal is to make ARIA as powerful and refined as possible. This doesn’t mean you have to be an advanced trader.

In fact, beginner traders often encounter issues or friction points that more experienced users might overlook — and their feedback is extremely valuable.

From the simplest suggestion to the most complex idea, we want to hear it — because we want to improve it.



ARIA isn’t just an EA — it’s a collaborative project between the ARIA development team (from binaryforexea Team) and real traders (Founders), actual V1 users of the product.



If that speaks to you, we’d love to have you on board.

We’re sharing the roadmap below — but you can also check out our dedicated roadmap blog posts here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762824













ARIA Connector EA Devs

binaryforexea Team

Uses the official OpenAI API — not affiliated with OpenAI









