ROADMAP ARIA AI CONNECTOR, Early Investors - Aria Founders

Aria Connector EA (MT5 to ChatGPT and more...)

Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI, with no middlemen or shady scripts. From its first version, Aria establishes a real connection with the official GPT models, becoming a tool for technical and operational analysis with real foundations, clarity, and total control. You’ll never trade alone again.















Direct connection — no middleman — between your MetaTrader 5 and any version of ChatGPT you choose, with 100% live analysis, for any pair and timeframe, based on technical foundations and indicators already loaded into Aria, with the big advantage of percentage-based certification for each trade issued by the AI decision assistant.



Full description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140434

Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea









To ensure all traders can access this revolutionary technology, we’ve designed a tiered roadmap : those who bet from the beginning can buy it for just $300 and will be considered "Aria Founders", with a key role inside the private group explained further below, while the final price of the professional version will be $1900. This structure rewards early investors with full access to all future versions at no extra cost and with exclusive rights that only Aria Founders will have.





Roadmap:

Stage 1 – ARIA BASE v1.0

Price: $300 (exclusive price for Early Investors - Aria Founders)



Features:

Direct connection with OpenAI (GPT 4 Turbo, GPT 4o, GPT 4o mini and GPT 3.5 Turbo)

Technical analysis with custom prompts including indicators and key levels

Recommendations with percentage-based certification (e.g., BUY: 87%)

TP and SL decided by the AI and automatically placed in the trading panel for full convenience

Visual panel with manual execution buttons and professional design so you can take a trade with one click

Popup, push, and email alerts

Private group "Aria Founders" with suggestion and voting rights

Ideal for early investors and traders who want to be part of an active community, using AI as the main advisor in every decision. With the purchase in this Stage 1, you get access to all future updates at no extra cost and to the exclusive Aria Founders group with special rights explained further below.





Stage 2 – ARIA AUTO v2.0

Price: $600

New features:

Fully automated execution of AI recommendations, while keeping the visual panel for those who prefer to trade manually, without losing control or comfort

Minimum confidence filter to execute trades automatically only when the AI reaches a confidence percentage higher than the level set by the user

Fully configurable risk control, allowing you to adjust lot size and choose between dynamic, fixed, or fully automatic SL and TP based on real-time AI recommendations

Unlike any EA with closed and static logic, Aria Auto adjusts to the criteria of the user: it’s like trading yourself, but with automatic execution and the backing of AI knowledge

Private group "Aria Users"

Goal: take automation to the next level: the EA executes trades by itself, based on GPT-backed decisions, while allowing the trader to keep control over the decision process, adapting Aria to their own preferences (not the other way around, like most EAs do).





Stage 3 – ARIA STRATEGY v3.0

Price: $900

New features:

Backtest of past AI decisions

Data export to Excel/CSV for analysis

Performance panel by pair, timeframe, and strategy

Detailed log of each GPT decision

News filtering via AI or calendar

Ideal for: Traders who want to analyze, audit, and optimize the AI.





Stage 4 – ARIA GPT-FUSION v4.0

Price: $1400

New features:

Multi-AI support: LLaMA, Claude, Gemini, etc.

In this version you can choose to use a single AI or multiple combined. If you choose multiple, you can configure them with one click so they vote among themselves before authorizing a trade, achieving a consensus-based confirmation.

Fully editable prompts: each trader can customize the AI behavior by uploading their own .txt file or writing directly from the panel. Predefined templates by strategy will also be included, tailored to different AIs for a more demanding cross-approach.

Adaptive mode by trading session (Asia, London, NY)

Goal: Allow the trader to define custom conditions by combining AI logic with their own technical strategy, creating a more powerful and flexible hybrid system.





Final Stage – ARIA PRO v5.0

Price: $1900

New features:

Local/remote fine-tuning with learning from past results

" GPT Coach " mode that warns before trading if there are logical risks

Prop Firm mode with drawdown and daily/total risk management

Simulation of full strategies in AI

Ideal for: Advanced traders, professionals, or traders who offer their services to others to pass funded account challenges.





Bonus for Early Investors (Stage 1 – ARIA BASE v1.0)

Recognition as Aria Connector Founders

Participation in a private and exclusive "Aria Founders" group within MQL5 – after purchase, contact us to verify and add you to the group.

Right to suggest new features and priority voting to decide the path of future versions, based on the proposed roadmap with incorporation of your suggestions as Founders.

Direct and priority dialogue with the creators of Aria Connector

General Community for Users

All buyers, no matter the stage, will have access to a private group where they can share experiences, solve doubts, and propose ideas for future versions. This group will be different from the Founders group and focused on collaborative exchange between active Aria Connector users.





For more technical details about Aria, please click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762805







We invite you to grow with Aria in community — if you have any questions, write to us!

binaryforexea team

