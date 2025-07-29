Backtest vs Live: 7 Questions to Spot Failing EAs

What looks great in strategy tester often dies in real conditions.

You saw the curve. It looked perfect.

Then you bought the EA… and things started going sideways.

That painful gap between backtest performance and live execution has cost traders thousands — not just in money, but in confidence. And the worst part? It’s usually avoidable.

You just need better questions.

⚠️ Problem: Backtests Can Lie (And Often Do)

Most EA sellers know what the buyer wants to see:

✅ Profit

✅ Smooth curve

✅ Low drawdown

So they tweak inputs, cherry-pick pairs, and use unrealistic data until the result looks magical.

What you get?

→ A backtest that never stood a chance in real conditions.

✅ Insight: You Need a Validation Checklist

Here are 7 real-world questions I ask before trusting any EA — even my own.

1. Is the backtest curve too perfect?

If it never pulls back, it’s overfitted. Real markets breathe.

2. Did it survive different brokers and spreads?

Test it on variable spread data. If it breaks, it’s fragile.

3. What happens during NFP or news spikes?

Skip news filtering? That’s a red flag.

4. Does it depend on rare conditions (e.g., tight ranges)?

Then it might fail in normal volatility.

5. How many trades per month?

Too few = no statistical edge. Too many = likely overfitting.

6. Is the logic explained or hidden?

If you can’t understand what triggers trades, you can’t trust it.

7. Has the EA been tested live — with verified stats?

If not, why are you risking real money?

📥 Get the Full Checklist – Free Download

I turned these 7 points into a printable PDF.

✅ Score any EA before you go live

✅ Use it for your own bots or third-party products

✅ Takes 3 minutes per EA

🔽 Download the Real-World EA Survival Test (PDF)

🔄 Bonus: Compare Your EA’s Curve to Ours

Here’s the real live performance of our low-drawdown bot — no filters, no hype.

It’s not perfect. It’s consistent. And that’s exactly what you need to survive live markets.

🟢 Final Thought: Don’t Let a Beautiful Curve Fool You

Ask the hard questions before the market does.

Backtests are marketing. Survival is math.

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