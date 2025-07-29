Signal "Protocol Swing" if you want hardcore!?

Alright everyone, in this video, I present a detailed description of how the Portfolio Protocol Swing signal works. In a nutshell, this signal combines three expert advisors: Swing Master, Scalper Investor, and Enslaver.





I've merged all six of their portfolios into one signal, and as a result, we've achieved a stable portfolio that generates profit even in the current volatile, trending market. You can watch this video, set up your portfolio exactly like mine, and achieve the same profits I do.

On this signal works: Swing Master EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller Scalper Investor EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139303?source=Site+Profile+Seller Enslaver EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143922?source=Site+Profile+Seller

















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