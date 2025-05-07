The Only News Calendar You Need – Built Right into Your Chart

📰 Stay Informed & In Control with the News Calendar Utility





Timing is critical in trading — and economic news can trigger major market moves within seconds. The News Calendar Utility is designed to keep traders aware of upcoming events directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart, helping to reduce surprises and support smarter decision-making.

🔍 What Is the News Calendar Utility?









The News Calendar Utility displays scheduled economic events directly on the chart in MT5. It pulls real-time calendar data and marks high, medium, or low-impact news events visually — eliminating the need to monitor external sources during trading, and also sends real time notification.

✨ Key Features

🕒 Live Economic Event Integration

Automatically syncs with economic news calendars and updates in real time.

📅 On-Chart Visual Markers

Clearly shows upcoming events with vertical lines or icons for quick reference.

⚠️ Impact-Based Filtering

Allows users to choose which events to display (e.g., high-impact only).

🔔 Advance Alert System

Sends notifications before major news events to allow trade preparation or avoidance.

🎛️ Customizable Settings

Options include time zone alignment, news categories, display timing, and styling preferences.

👤 Who It’s For

Traders seeking to avoid high volatility during news releases

Users of news-based strategies looking for visual context

Anyone who wants to integrate fundamental awareness into technical trading

📈 Why Use It?

High-impact events like interest rate decisions, GDP releases, and employment reports often result in volatile price action. The News Calendar Utility ensures traders have a clear, visual heads-up before such events occur — supporting better timing, discipline, and risk control.

🔗 Get the News Calendar Utility

Now available on the MQL5 Market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138036



Enhance situational awareness and stay ahead of market-moving events.

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