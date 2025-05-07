The Only News Calendar You Need – Built Right into Your Chart

📰 Stay Informed & In Control with the News Calendar Utility
Timing is critical in trading — and economic news can trigger major market moves within seconds. The News Calendar Utility is designed to keep traders aware of upcoming events directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart, helping to reduce surprises and support smarter decision-making.
🔍 What Is the News Calendar Utility?
The News Calendar Utility displays scheduled economic events directly on the chart in MT5. It pulls real-time calendar data and marks high, medium, or low-impact news events visually — eliminating the need to monitor external sources during trading, and also sends real time notification.
✨ Key Features
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🕒 Live Economic Event Integration
Automatically syncs with economic news calendars and updates in real time.
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📅 On-Chart Visual Markers
Clearly shows upcoming events with vertical lines or icons for quick reference.
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⚠️ Impact-Based Filtering
Allows users to choose which events to display (e.g., high-impact only).
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🔔 Advance Alert System
Sends notifications before major news events to allow trade preparation or avoidance.
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🎛️ Customizable Settings
Options include time zone alignment, news categories, display timing, and styling preferences.
👤 Who It’s For
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Traders seeking to avoid high volatility during news releases
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Users of news-based strategies looking for visual context
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Anyone who wants to integrate fundamental awareness into technical trading
📈 Why Use It?
High-impact events like interest rate decisions, GDP releases, and employment reports often result in volatile price action. The News Calendar Utility ensures traders have a clear, visual heads-up before such events occur — supporting better timing, discipline, and risk control.
🔗 Get the News Calendar Utility
Now available on the MQL5 Market:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138036
Enhance situational awareness and stay ahead of market-moving events.
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