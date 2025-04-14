📊Today Forex Outlook - Updated for "Monday, April 14, 2025💹"



Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.

Over the past week, our data-driven analysis has yielded some valuable insights.

In our recent trades from Sunday, April 13, our forecast for the US PPI for March played out favorably, resulting in a strong long position on EUR/USD with a +30 pips gain.

The U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment release, though showing a weaker sentiment, supported our decision to sell USD/JPY, even though it experienced a –20 pips move. Meanwhile, our trade based on the Baker Hughes Rig Count did not meet expectations and recorded a slight loss of –5 pips.

These individual outcomes have been integrated into our cumulative results, notably enhancing our 4-star forecast category to 22 wins with a total of +378 pips, while adjustments were made in other categories.

This performance reaffirms our commitment to refining our strategies as new economic data emerges.

Trading Results – "Sunday, April 13, 2025"

Let's review the trading outcomes based on yesterday’s economic indicator releases along with the cumulative results by star rating for the day.





Trade Results by Indicator

US PPI (March) – EUR/USD

• Actual: PPI came in at 0.9% versus a forecast of 1.1%

• EUR/USD Movement: Approximately +30 pips increase

• Strategy: Entered long based on weaker than expected PPI levels

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (+30 pips)

• PPI came in at 0.9% versus a forecast of 1.1% • Approximately +30 pips increase • Entered long based on weaker than expected PPI levels • Win – ★★★★☆ (+30 pips) U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Prelim) – USD/JPY

• Actual: Consumer Sentiment dropped to 62.5 (forecast was 64.0)

• USD/JPY Movement: Approximately -20 pips decline

• Strategy: Sold USD/JPY in anticipation of a weaker sentiment reading

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (-20 pips)

• Consumer Sentiment dropped to 62.5 (forecast was 64.0) • Approximately -20 pips decline • Sold USD/JPY in anticipation of a weaker sentiment reading • Win – ★★★★☆ (-20 pips) Baker Hughes Rig Count – USD/CAD

• Actual: Rig count decreased to 785 versus an expected 800

• USD/CAD Movement: Approximately -5 pips decline

• Strategy: Entered short expecting mild CAD strength from the decline

• Result: Loss – ★☆☆☆☆ (-5 pips)





Cumulative Trading Results

Forecast Accuracy Wins/Losses Win Rate Total Pips ★★★★★ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A ★★★★☆ 22 wins / 0 losses 100% +378 pips ★★★☆☆ 16 wins / 3 losses 84% +204 pips ★★☆☆☆ 6 wins / 6 losses 50% -45 pips ★☆☆☆☆ 1 wins / 1 losses 50% +2 pips





Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) April 14 (Monday) 7:00 AM ET

OPEC Monthly Report (CAD) USD/CAD Expect a cautious tone on global demand, which could weaken CAD. Consider going long (Buy USD/CAD) about 10 mins before release on potential CAD sell-off. ★☆☆☆☆ April 14 (Monday) 1:00 PM ET

FRB Governor Waller Speech (USD) USD/JPY Likely hawkish rhetoric to curb early rate-cut expectations. Consider going long (Buy USD/JPY) 30 mins before the speech, anticipating a supportive USD tone. ★★★☆☆ April 14 (Monday) 6:00 PM ET

Philadelphia Fed President Harker Speech (USD) USD/JPY Market impact may be moderate, but further hawkish remarks could keep USD firm. Consider going long (Buy USD/JPY) shortly before the event if you expect hawkish reinforcement. ★★☆☆☆ April 14 (Monday) 7:40 PM ET

Atlanta Fed President Bostic Speech (USD) USD/JPY Bostic is usually neutral, but ongoing hawkish sentiment may still support USD. Consider buying USD/JPY just before the speech if you expect no dovish surprises. ★★☆☆☆ April 14 (Monday) 9:30 PM ET

RBA Meeting Minutes (AUD) AUD/USD Minutes may confirm a cautious tone on inflation. Consider going short (Sell AUD/USD) 15 mins before release if you anticipate a dovish or non-committal stance. ★★★☆☆ April 14 (Monday) 10:00 PM ET

China Q1 GDP & March Data (AUD/JPY) AUD/JPY Downside surprise on Chinese growth could trigger risk-off. Consider shorting (Sell AUD/JPY) just before the release if you expect weaker-than-forecast data. ★★★☆☆ April 15 (Tuesday) 2:00 AM ET

UK Employment Data (GBP) GBP/USD Wage growth may slow, fueling early BoE rate-cut speculation. Consider selling (Short GBP/USD) 30 mins before release if you expect disappointing wage figures. ★★★☆☆ April 15 (Tuesday) 5:00 AM ET

German ZEW Economic Sentiment (EUR) EUR/USD Sentiment likely to fall sharply, weighing on EUR. Consider shorting (Sell EUR/USD) just before release if you anticipate a bigger drop than consensus. ★★★★☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.





If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!





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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

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