Gold Centa Pro EA introduction and Optimized Set Files









CENT robots can work for 24/7 without any interruption. Just login to your cent trading account, drag the EA to the chart, and start trading.





In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.





Gold Centa Pro EA is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but uses Martingale and grid techniques. It is best suited for Cent accounts.





The key advantage of this EA is that you can start trading with a minimum initial deposit of $100, provided you use a Cent account. For a 0.01 lot size, increasing it to 0.1 requires at least $1,000 in a Cent account.





✔️ GOLD CENTA PRO EA MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128309

✔️ GOLD CENTA PRO EA MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107491





Instructions for use

Working symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: Recommended 5M

Minimum deposit: USD100 / USDc10000

Recommended for use on accounts with low spreads.

Any - (Recommended Exness.com - HFM CENT Account)

Virtual hosting (VPS) with minimal latency.