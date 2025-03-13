Gold Centa Pro EA introduction and Optimized Set Files

CENT robots can work for 24/7 without any interruption. Just login to your cent trading account, drag the EA to the chart, and start trading.
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.
Gold Centa Pro EA is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but uses Martingale and grid techniques. It is best suited for Cent accounts.
The key advantage of this EA is that you can start trading with a minimum initial deposit of $100, provided you use a Cent account. For a 0.01 lot size, increasing it to 0.1 requires at least $1,000 in a Cent account.
✔️ GOLD CENTA PRO EA MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128309
✔️ GOLD CENTA PRO EA MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107491
Instructions for use
- Working symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: Recommended 5M
- Minimum deposit: USD100 / USDc10000
- Recommended for use on accounts with low spreads.
- Any - (Recommended Exness.com - HFM CENT Account)
- Virtual hosting (VPS) with minimal latency.
After purchasing the EA, please follow the steps below to set up the EA correctly.
Installation Guide
- Refer to the detailed article for insights on buying and setting up trading robots from the MetaTrader Market.: [Installation Guide] (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498)
Use 10,000 CENT Account Balance
Start with a $100 (10,000 USC) Cent account & experience the EA's performance before turning to a larger amount of investment.