



User Guide for Expert Advisor XAUQuantum

📌 Version 1.0 – 2025

1. Introduction to the EA

XAUQuantum is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade in financial markets with an optimized strategy for XAU/USD (Gold). It is based on market analysis and dynamic risk management, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions.

🔹 Optimized for: XAU/USD, but it can also be used on other assets.

🔹 Advanced risk management: Controls lot sizes and includes a General Stop Loss to protect the account’s total capital.

🔹 Dynamic profit target: Adjusts according to market conditions, eliminating the need for a fixed Take Profit.

🔹 Flexibility: Operates with any leverage level, though 1:100 is recommended.

✅ Designed for traders seeking an automated solution with optimized risk control.

2. Installation Requirements

🔹 Platform:

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

An account with access to XAU/USD or other compatible assets

🔹 Technical Requirements:

Recommended capital: $1,000

$1,000 Leverage: Works with any leverage, but 1:100 is recommended.

Works with any leverage, but is recommended. VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable execution.

3. Installation on MetaTrader 5 (MQL5.com)

🛠️ Installing the EA from the MQL5 Market

Log in to MQL5 from MT5 Open MetaTrader 5.

Go to Tools → Options → Community tab.

Enter your MQL5 username and password. Download and install the EA Go to View → Toolbox → Market tab → Purchased.

Locate XAUQuantum and click Install. Add the EA to the chart Open a XAU/USD chart or any other asset you want to trade.

chart or any other asset you want to trade. In the Navigator, select Expert Advisors → Market and drag XAUQuantum onto the chart. Enable automated trading In the "Common" tab, check "Allow Algorithmic Trading" .

tab, check . Activate the AutoTrading button in MT5 (it should be green).

4. Input Configuration

📌 Market Analysis Parameters

MT5 Display Name Description Magic number to identify trades Unique identifier that differentiates the EA’s trades from others on the account. Timeframe for trend analysis (EMA) Timeframe used for market trend analysis (e.g., H4). Timeframe for abnormal candle analysis Timeframe used to identify favorable market conditions (e.g., M30). Moving average period Number of candles used to calculate the moving average. Multiplier to determine an abnormal candle Sensitivity factor to detect abnormal market movements.

📌 Money Management and Risk Control

MT5 Display Name Description Initial lot (minimum) Minimum lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.01). Allows adjusting the initial lot based on account balance Enables dynamic lot management based on balance. Multiplier to calculate the lot size from the balance Multiplier that adjusts lot size according to balance. Multiplicative factor to progressively increase the lot size Factor that increases lot size in successive orders. General Stop Loss (Percentage of Balance) Global Stop Loss: closes all trades when cumulative losses reach a percentage of the balance. Risk:Reward ratio Ratio between the risk taken and the expected profit.

📌 Strategy Configuration and Order Execution

MT5 Display Name Description Factor to calculate grid distance based on average candle size Multiplier to determine order spacing. Minimum profit before closing trades Minimum profit threshold before closing trades. Number of orders in the grid Maximum number of positions the EA can open simultaneously. Number of candles to calculate the average size Number of candles analyzed to assess market volatility.

💡 Tip: For a more conservative approach, reduce the maximum number of orders (Number of orders in the grid) and the lot multiplier (Multiplicative factor to progressively increase the lot size).

5. How the EA Works

XAUQuantum automatically manages trade execution and risk management.

🔹 Market Analysis:

Identifies favorable conditions before opening trades.

Analyzes price behavior based on trend movements.

🔹 Trade Management:

Adjusts lot sizes based on account balance.

Uses a controlled grid system to optimize market entries.

to optimize market entries. Manages risk using a General Stop Loss.

🔹 Profit Target:

It is dynamic and adapts to market conditions.

Take Profit is hidden to optimize execution and prevent market manipulation.

🔹 General Stop Loss:

This is not an individual Stop Loss per trade but a global Stop Loss.

Closes all open positions if floating losses exceed the balance percentage set in General Stop Loss.

✅ XAUQuantum operates autonomously and adapts to market changes without manual intervention.

6. Optimization and Backtesting

🔹 How to Optimize in MetaTrader 5

Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl + R in MT5). Select XAUQuantum and the desired asset (XAU/USD recommended). Set the dates and select "Optimization Mode". Test different configurations for: Moving average period

Factor to calculate grid distance based on average candle size

Risk:Reward ratio

Number of orders in the grid Run the test and analyze the results.

✅ Goal: Adjust parameters to reduce drawdown and maximize profitability.

7. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

🔹 General

❓ Can I use this EA on other assets?

➡️ Yes, although it is optimized for Gold, you can configure it for other assets.

❓ Does it work on demo accounts?

➡️ Yes, it is always recommended to test in a demo account before trading live.

🔹 Configuration

❓ What leverage do you recommend?

➡️ 1:100 is recommended, but the EA works with any leverage.

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📎 Get XAUQuantum on MQL5: 🔗 MQL5 Store