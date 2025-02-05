How To Qualify Trades With "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"









Semi-Automated Day Trading with Minimal Manual Intervention Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"





The Supply Demand EA ProBot is designed for traders who want to automate their trading while keeping some control. It helps identify high-probability trade setups based on Supply and Demand zones, reducing the need for constant monitoring.

How It Works:

The EA automatically creates well-structured supply and demand zones.

supply and demand zones. It places trades based on these zones, following the settings on the inputs parameters and trading panel.

based on these zones, following the settings on the inputs parameters and trading panel. Traders can receive alert/notification intervene when needed, but the EA handles most of the process.

Minimal Manual Intervention:

You don’t need to analyze charts all day —the EA does it for you.

—the EA does it for you. You only step in for important decisions , like adjusting take profit, stop loss or stopping trades .

, like adjusting take profit, stop loss or stopping trades . The EA eliminates emotional trading, leading to more consistent results.













Tips for Qualifying a LONG TRADE

If the EA places a long trade, but the price looks overextended to the upside , be cautious. There’s no exact indicator for this—you can judge by eye. If the price recently rallied sharply and then formed many bullish candles , it may be overextended.

, be cautious. There’s no exact indicator for this—you can judge by eye. If the price recently and then formed , it may be overextended. If the EA places a long trade while the price is reacting from a higher timeframe supply zone , sellers might take control. This increases the chance of the market reversing and hitting your stop loss.

, sellers might take control. This increases the chance of the market reversing and hitting your stop loss. A large bearish candle with long wicks can signal a shift in momentum, meaning sellers are gaining strength.

Tips for Qualifying a SHORT TRADE

If the EA places a short trade, but the price looks overextended to the downside , be careful. You can recognize this after a sharp price drop followed by many bearish candles .

, be careful. You can recognize this after a followed by . If the EA places a short trade while the price is reacting from a higher timeframe demand zone , buyers might step in. This raises the possibility of a reversal, potentially reaching your stop loss.

, buyers might step in. This raises the possibility of a reversal, potentially reaching your stop loss. A bullish candle with a long wick can indicate a shift in momentum, showing that buyers are gaining strength.





What to Do If You See These Signals: Exit the trade early with a small loss, break-even, or a small profit.

If none of these signals are present, you can move your target (TP level) further to aim for more profit.

Important Tips for Success: Avoid overtrading. Try to set a max daily number of trades and stick with it.

Keep your losses small and your profits bigger.

This approach helps you have many small winning days or some big winning days, with fewer losing trades.

Remember, Trading is About Probabilities: You won’t always be right.

Sometimes, you’ll close a trade at a small loss, and the price will move in your favor afterward.

Other times, you’ll be confident a trade will hit your profit target, but it might reach your stop-loss instead.

























For Beginner Traders:

If you are new or don’t have time to monitor trades manually:

Focus on Higher Timeframes :

: Use 1-hour or 4-hour charts. They are less stressful and more predictable.

Avoid Over-Trading :

: Set a daily trade limit, like 3 trades per day, to maintain control and avoid emotional decisions.

Use the Break-Even Rule :

: When a trade reaches 50% of your profit target, move your stop-loss to break even. This ensures a winning trade doesn’t turn into a losing one.

Take Partial Profits :

: Enable taking half profits when the price reaches 50% of your target. This way, you secure some profit while allowing the rest of the trade to continue.

Learn and Be Patient :

: Spend time understanding your system and fine-tuning your settings. Success comes with practice and consistency.



The Key For Long-Term Profitability:



By following these tips, you’ll gain better control over your trades, reduce stress, and steadily grow your profits over time. Create a demo account and practice first. Every system requires practice to build confidence. Additionally, every trader has a unique trading style. "Supply Demand EA ProBot" is highly flexible, allowing you to adjust settings and develop a strategy that suits your trading personality. To avoid unnecessary losses, practice for a few weeks before risking your own capital.















You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



