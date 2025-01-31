MT5 to Slack Notification Hub
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MT5 to Slack Notification Hub

31 January 2025, 18:08
George Liviu Geambasu
George Liviu Geambasu
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283



Introduction

MT5 to Slack Notification Hub is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Slack, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Slack account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates.

Link to the product   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129917


Installation


1. Create a new Slack Account

Create Account

    Sign In

  • Create your workspace
Create Workspace

  • Fill the details for your workspace
  • When done, the window should look like this
Final Workspace


2. Setup the Slack Bot

Create App
  • Fill the requested details

  • Go to OAuth & Permissions sections
Bot Permissions


  • Go to Scopes section and add the following Bot Token Scopes
  1. chat:write
  2. files:write
  3. files:read
  4. channels:read
  5. channels:history
Bot Permissions Scopes
  • After this, install the app to get the bot token
Install App
  • Copy the token generated
Bot Token



3. Setup the MT5 to Slack Notifications Hub application in MT5 app

  • Enable WebRequests from MetaTrader5 to Discord. Go to MetaTrader5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add the URLs https://slack.com/ and https://files.slack.com/ in Allow WebRequest for listed URL section

Enable Slack

  • Open MetaTrader5 and load MT5 to Slack Notification Hub application, go to Inputs section and enter the following details

Setup Application



Enjoy the product, thank you!


























#MT5, MQL5, utilities, Slack