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Introduction
MT5 to Slack Notification Hub is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Slack, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Slack account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates.
Link to the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129917
Installation
1. Create a new Slack Account
- Go to https://slack.com/get-started#/createnew and create account
- Go to https://slack.com/signin#/signin and Sign In
- Create your workspace
- Fill the details for your workspace
- When done, the window should look like this
2. Setup the Slack Bot
- Go to https://api.slack.com/apps and hit Create App button (login is necessary)
- Fill the requested details
- Go to OAuth & Permissions sections
- Go to Scopes section and add the following Bot Token Scopes
- chat:write
- files:write
- files:read
- channels:read
- channels:history
- After this, install the app to get the bot token
- Copy the token generated
3. Setup the MT5 to Slack Notifications Hub application in MT5 app
- Enable WebRequests from MetaTrader5 to Discord. Go to MetaTrader5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add the URLs https://slack.com/ and https://files.slack.com/ in Allow WebRequest for listed URL section
- Open MetaTrader5 and load MT5 to Slack Notification Hub application, go to Inputs section and enter the following details
Enjoy the product, thank you!