Comprehensive EA Guide

Here are details and some most asked question about my EAs:







Inputs Breakdown

Understanding each input is crucial for proper EA performance. Below you'll find a detailed explanation for each parameter, along with an example:

Enter the Pairs You Want to Trade: List the currency pairs you want the EA to trade, separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD, EURAUD, EURJPY, EURNZD).

List the currency pairs you want the EA to trade, separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD, EURAUD, EURJPY, EURNZD). Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing differentiation from other trades on the account.

A unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing differentiation from other trades on the account. Expert Comment: Add a comment to be attached to all trades made by the EA for identification purposes in the trade history.

Add a comment to be attached to all trades made by the EA for identification purposes in the trade history. Lot Calculation Method: Choose the method for determining lot sizes, such as based on account balance or equity.

Choose the method for determining lot sizes, such as based on account balance or equity. Trades Risk Percent: Set the percentage of the account balance you are willing to risk per trade when the Stop Loss is hit.

Set the percentage of the account balance you are willing to risk per trade when the Stop Loss is hit. Fixed Lot Size: Define a specific lot size for trades, ignoring any other dynamic sizing methods.

Define a specific lot size for trades, ignoring any other dynamic sizing methods. Determine Allowed Direction of Trades: Choose the allowed direction for trades, such as both directions, long only, or short only.

Choose the allowed direction for trades, such as both directions, long only, or short only. Add TP and SL Random Point: Enable this feature to slightly randomize the Take Profit and Stop Loss points, useful for passing challenges like FTMO.

Enable this feature to slightly randomize the Take Profit and Stop Loss points, useful for passing challenges like FTMO. Turn On Martingale: Enable this option to activate a Martingale strategy, which increases lot sizes after losses.

Enable this option to activate a Martingale strategy, which increases lot sizes after losses. Set Method for Martingale Distances: Choose the method for calculating the distance between Martingale orders, such as ATR-based or fixed.

Choose the method for calculating the distance between Martingale orders, such as ATR-based or fixed. Set Method for Calculating TP for All Orders of Martingale: Define how the Take Profit for Martingale trades should be calculated, such as averaging across all open orders.

Define how the Take Profit for Martingale trades should be calculated, such as averaging across all open orders. Set TP Percentage of Distance of New and Last Martingale Order: Set the percentage of distance between the new and previous Martingale order for calculating the Take Profit.

Set the percentage of distance between the new and previous Martingale order for calculating the Take Profit. Set Fixed Points Distance for Martingale: Define a fixed number of pips for spacing between Martingale orders.

Define a fixed number of pips for spacing between Martingale orders. Set ATR Period for Martingale: Define the period for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation, which is used to determine Martingale distances.

Define the period for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation, which is used to determine Martingale distances. Set Multiplier of ATR for Martingale: Specify a multiplier to be applied to the ATR for calculating the distance between Martingale orders.

Specify a multiplier to be applied to the ATR for calculating the distance between Martingale orders. Set Max Percent of Initial Lot to Add for Martingale: Define the maximum percentage of the initial lot size to be added during Martingale trades.

Define the maximum percentage of the initial lot size to be added during Martingale trades. Set Profit Type for Martingale: Choose the type of profit target for Martingale trades, such as a fixed cash amount or percentage of account balance.

Choose the type of profit target for Martingale trades, such as a fixed cash amount or percentage of account balance. Set Total Profit (USD) for Martingale: Define a total profit target in USD that must be achieved for Martingale trades to be closed.

Define a total profit target in USD that must be achieved for Martingale trades to be closed. Set Total Profit (% of Balance) for Martingale: Set a profit target as a percentage of the account balance, which triggers closure of Martingale trades when reached.





Sharing Your Account Info for Custom Versions

If you need a tailored version of the EA, please locate your account name in the platform's Navigator. Here's an example to help you find it:

MQL5 Channel Access Guide

To follow our updates, click the link below to access the MQL5 channel: Visit Our MQL5 Channel





Getting Your EA Running

Simply run the EA on one chart, regardless of the symbol or timeframe. It will handle trading on the proper symbols and timeframe on its own.If you want to trade additional symbols, modify the input section, using only the main symbol name and leaving out suffixes or prefixes.

If you're unfamiliar with how to set up the EA, detailed instructions are available in the following blog: Guide to Running Your EA





Your feedback is valuable! Feel free to suggest any new features or adjustments via MQL5 messaging. I'll always consider community suggestions.





Backtesting:

With MT4, backtesting can only be done on one symbol per test. To do this, modify the inputs to contain only a single symbol and set the test mode to "every tick." MT5 eliminates this restriction, letting you test multiple symbols at once, provided you use "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks."





Suggested Risk and Starting Capital

There's no minimum deposit, but for safer trading, consider setting a risk between 1% and 2% per trade. This balances potential gains and risks efficiently.





Updating Your EA When New Versions Are Released

Whenever an EA update is available, make sure you follow the instructions in this detailed guide: EA Update Guide





To join our Telegram group, please send me a message on MQL5. I’ll provide the direct link privately. The best setfile is default setting but you can adjust it base on your preferences.





































































