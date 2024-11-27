Quantum Open AI XAUUSD ( GOLD ) and Volatility index ( DERIV )

HOW TO SET UP - Quantum Open AI

Introduction: This sophisticated trading bot is designed to analyze market data, execute trades, and provide comprehensive market intelligence, all while adapting to ever-changing market conditions. Quantum Open AI, represents the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to navigate the complex world of forex and metals markets.

Key Features:

Multi-Instrument Support: Trades forex pairs (major, minor, and exotic) and metals (gold and silver,Volatility index)

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyzes markets across various timeframes for comprehensive market understanding.

Automated Trading: Executes trades automatically based on Quantum Open AI-generated insights and predefined strategies.

Experience the Difference

Installing EA on MT4 MT5 in the simplest way for beginners TIPS

You can find Quantum Open AI on the marketplace here: Quantum Open AI





Good broker is required, but not must (Recommended broker )





How to use. Use with the XAUUSD, and US30, Volatility index, pairs to get the lowest spread.

Note : Time frame 5M is recommended if you are using Volatility index 75 (1s) pair

Setup: Currency pair: US30, XAUUSD, Volatility index, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD,

Minimum deposit: any

Timeframe: Best Time Frame H1

Account type: any recommended for the lowest spreads

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).

The Ea can work with any small or large deposits.







If you still need help or you have discovered an issue, please do not hesitate to contact me. I will answer as fast as I can







For Gold pairs, use Quantum Open AI Gold 1H Setfile here: Low risk and settings