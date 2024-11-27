Quantum Open AI XAUUSD ( GOLD ) and Volatility index ( DERIV )
Trading Strategies

Quantum Open AI XAUUSD ( GOLD ) and Volatility index ( DERIV )

27 November 2024, 16:31
Salpadorulage Suresh Pushpa Kumara
Salpadorulage Suresh Pushpa Kumara
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HOW TO SET UP  - Quantum Open AI 


Introduction: This sophisticated trading bot is designed to analyze market data, execute trades, and provide comprehensive market intelligence, all while adapting to ever-changing market conditions. Quantum Open AI, represents the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to navigate the complex world of forex and metals markets. 

Key Features:

Multi-Instrument Support: Trades forex pairs (major, minor, and exotic) and metals (gold and silver,Volatility index)

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyzes markets across various timeframes for comprehensive market understanding.

Automated Trading: Executes trades automatically based on Quantum Open AI-generated insights and predefined strategies.

Experience the Difference

You can find Quantum Open AI on the marketplace here: Quantum Open AI


Installing EA on MT4 MT5 in the simplest way for beginners TIPS


Download the EA: Download the EA file, Quantum Open AI

  • usually with a Quantum Open AI
  • Locate the "Experts" Folder: Open your MetaTrader 4 platform

  • Copy the EA File
  • Restart MetaTrader 4
  • Enable Automated Trading
  • Attach the EA to a Chart
  • Check for Smileys



Good  broker is required, but not must (Recommended broker )


How to use.

Use with the XAUUSD, and US30, Volatility index, pairs to get the lowest spread.


Note : Time frame 5M  is recommended if you are using Volatility index 75 (1s) pair


Setup:

  • Currency pair: US30,  XAUUSD, Volatility index,  EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, 
  • Minimum deposit: any
  • Timeframe: Best Time Frame H1 
  • Account type: any recommended for the lowest spreads
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).
  • The Ea can work with any small or large deposits.



If you still need help or you have discovered an issue, please do not hesitate to contact me. I will answer as fast as I can


For Gold pairs, use Quantum Open AI Gold 1H Setfile here: Low risk and settings