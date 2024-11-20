TRADING AUTO DIRECTION WITH "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"





Hello traders,

I had my first live session using the new Automated Direction feature. Enabling this feature the EA decides automatically whether to place a buy trade when price touches a demand zone or a sell trade when price touches a supply zone. Also you can do more filtering by the Automated Direction Strength Input Parameter. This parameter allows you to set the strength level of the market bias required for the EA to execute a trade automatically. You can choose between four levels: Mild, Medium, Strong, and Super Strong. These levels help filter out trades based on market momentum or strength of the trend. In today’s live session video, I tested the Strong Trend Filter.

After a trade has been placed, I was getting an alert and I was also checking it and I was adjusting the trade manually. So if you are testing this feature in a different way you might have completely different trading results. My initial TP was 2.0 and SL 2.0.

Finally, I stopped the session after EA had placed 4 trades. Three of them were in green and also I one was in a loss. On the video you can see the trades that Supply Demand EA ProBot placed.

Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.

You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











