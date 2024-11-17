Ea scalping strategy

Hallo all

i would like to discuss my scalping bots strategy

so i started trading manually few years ago and was putting the trailing loss manually and the new position orders

my first bot was one that as soon as a position would hit profit an automatic trailing loss would appear

then i went further to get the ea to open automatic positions when the price falls down

that my basic strategy dolar cost avarage-buy low sell high or for bear ea buy high sell low



now the latest vertions of the ea will not only follow this concept but also open automaticlly more and more positions once the last position is safe with its profit trailing loss

this feature is not limited to the max number of ea positioned opened by ea only limited by the account free margin

but it guaranties maximised profits that manually its hard to follow especially on market sudden jumps...



so basically both EA bots works the same concept but the other way around of course



heres al link to the BULL ea bot that will manage Buy posotions

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071?source=Site+Market+Product+Page



and here a link to my Bear EA bot that will manage Sell positions

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author



i would love to know whats your take on scalping ?

and daily profit goals?



my profit goal is 1-2% a day i find it a stable goal and very profitable on the long run

before that i was making 200-400% a day but the next day -50% and so on so after time a time again i reduced my lot sizes to minimum and prefer to play it bot safe then go big with every winning position of 3 digit i do 300 winning positions of small amount and by the end of the trading day more happy



Scalping rule