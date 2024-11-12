Troubleshooting Common Problems for The Metatrader 5 Platform

Hello everybody,

During my career as a seller on this website, I received hundreds of messages from customers with troubleshooting issues, most of which were solved in one of the steps outlined below. So, I made this guide to help you solve common problems that might face you with Metatrader 5 and my products.









How To Take a Screenshot.

When someone sends me a message about a problem that he wants me to help him fix it, I might ask him to show me a screenshot for the problem. But most people take screenshots with their mobile which is an unprofessional way to show your problems for the developer. So here is my solution.

1. First use your mouse to right-click on the chart.

2. After that, choose “Save as Picture” from the dialog that appears.

3. From the dialog that appears you can choose to save the “Active workspace” or the “Active chart”.

4. Another way is to use this small button found in the “Standard Toolbar” to do the same job.

5. Now you can edit the screenshot with any photo editing program that you have like the “Snagit” or even the “Paint”.

Doing this will help you to explain your problems better, so you get a quick response.

How to Allow trading on Metatrader 5.

1. First, click on “Tools” then click on “Options” then the “Expert Advisor” dialog and select “Allow Auto Trading”.

2. Also, don’t forget to click the “Algo Trading” button on.

How To Check for Errors.

Click on “View” and choose the “Toolbox” from the menu. After that, go to the “Expert” tab and check for error & warning messages.

Not all errors that happen in the log are the responsibility of the developer. For example, the EA might have failed to trade because your broker is off quotes, meaning not accepting trades. Maybe your broker does not allow hedging, and the EA is trying to hedge. Maybe a trade failed to be placed because excessive slippage prevented trade from being filled. The log will inform you about why the EA is not behaving as expected.

Also, when you back-test any indicator or expert advisor then you should check the “Journal” tab for errors and warning messages.

Things To Avoid

Don’t move products downloaded from the MQL5 Market manually from one platform to another. If you manually move an indicator or an expert file from one platform to another, it won't load in the second platform. Instead, you must activate it in the new platform.

If you trade with an expert advisor, then make sure that each EA loaded on the platform has its unique magic number. This might prevent a lot of damage to your account and ensure that all experts work properly.

For proper execution the Metatrader 5 platform should be connected to the broker server. Check if Metatrader Terminal is connected to the broker server and connection/disconnection logs.

That's all for now. If you have any questions, you can contact me through the site messages, and I will respond as soon as possible.

I wish you success and profit

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