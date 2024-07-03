How To Trade Using Channels On "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello Traders,

On this video i am showing how you can use Channels and place trades on a market that has a Bullish or Bearish Bias.

It is very easy to do the setup. You click the Up Trend or Down Trend Button, after a Bullish or Bearish channel is created, you select your desired TP Ratio and SL Ratio,

you select the timeframes that you want to place trades and the EA ProBot does everything for you.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











