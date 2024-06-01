How to find an Indicator or an Expert After purchase?

There are two ways to do this:

From the MQL5 website. From MT4 and MT5.



Step1: Go to your Profile on mql5 and clock on purchases as show in the below picture.

Step 2: You will find the Products that you bought listed here, Click on the product that you want to install, and follow the Installation process.





From MT4/MT5 terminal:



Step1: Go to the MT4/MT5 and click on the market Icon as shown in the picture below.

Step 2: Click on the search Icon this will allow you to search the name of the product.





Step 3: Search the exact complete name of the product.

Step 4: Click the Download button, This will download the product to your mt4/mt5.

Step 5: Click the open button, this will open the product in your mt4/mt5

Step 6: Click and drag the product to the chart.



