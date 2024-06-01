Analytics & Forecasts

How to find an Indicator or an Expert After purchase

1 June 2024, 14:59
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
0
374

How to find an Indicator or an Expert After purchase?

There are two ways to do this:

  1. From the MQL5 website.
  2. From MT4 and MT5. 
From MQL5 site:
  • Step1: Go to your Profile on mql5 and clock on purchases as show in the below picture.

  • Step 2: You will find the Products that you bought listed here, Click on the product that you want to install, and follow the Installation process.



From MT4/MT5 terminal:

  • Step1: Go to the MT4/MT5 and click on the market Icon as shown in the picture below.

  • Step 2: Click on the search Icon this will allow you to search the name of the product.


  • Step 3: Search the exact complete name of the product.

  • Step 4: Click the Download button, This will download the product to your mt4/mt5.

  • Step 5: Click the open button, this will open the product in your mt4/mt5

  • Step 6: Click and drag the product to the chart.