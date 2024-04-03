March 2024: NordFX Traders Yield Maximum Profits from Physical and Digital Gold

NordFX brokerage has summarized the trading performance of its clients for March 2024. The effectiveness of social trading services: PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profits earned by the company's IB partners, were also evaluated.

● The best result in March was achieved by a trader from Western Asia, account number 1654XXX, with a profit of 26,941 USD, achieved through transactions with gold (XAU/USD).

- The gold pair XAU/USD, along with the British pound and Japanese yen (GBP/USD and GBP/JPY), assisted a client from South Asia, account number 1723XXX, in securing the second place on the podium with a result of 24,778 USD.

- Third place went to a trader from across the Pacific, account number 1567XXX. Unlike physical gold, they traded in an asset commonly referred to as "digital gold" – bitcoin (BTC/USD), through which they were able to earn 24,531 USD.

● In NordFX's passive investment services, the following situation has emerged:

- In the PAMM service, we have previously drawn investors' attention to an account named Kikos2. After 135 days of operation, it has shown a profit of 548%. This is a very impressive result; however, with such aggressive trading, the maximum drawdown is also quite serious: about 60%.

Investors familiar with NordFX's passive investment services are likely aware of the accounts named KennyFXPRO, the oldest of which started over three years ago. This time, we would like to highlight another account from this group called KennyFXPRO - Road 250. Launched 120 days ago, it has shown a profit of more than 20%, with a very moderate maximum drawdown: less than 7%.

- In CopyTrading, we continue to monitor the yahmat-forex signal, which has shown a return of 372% over 282 days with a maximum drawdown of 37%. Here, as usual, it's appropriate to remind that aggressive trading, besides high profit, also carries high risks and can lead to partial or total loss of the deposit. Therefore, we urge all traders and investors to exercise maximum caution when operating in financial markets.

● Among NordFX's IB partners, representatives from South and West Asia have entered the top 3:

- The highest commission reward of 5,500 USD was awarded to a partner from South Asia with account number 1682XXX;

- Following was a partner from West Asia (account number 1645XXX), who received 5,053 USD;

- And finally, another partner from South Asia (account number 1593XXX) closes the top three leaders, having received a reward of 4,238 USD.

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Concluding the month's review, it's worth reminding that NordFX clients now have another great opportunity to boost their budget. In the 2024 super lottery, 202+4 cash prizes will be drawn, totalling 100,000 USD. Becoming a participant in the lottery and getting a chance to win one or even several of these prizes is quite straightforward. All details can be found on the NordFX website.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



