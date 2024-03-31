📈 March Madness: Holeshot Max Shines with 16% Monthly Gain and 71% Win Rate! 📈
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📈 March Madness: Holeshot Max Shines with 16% Monthly Gain and 71% Win Rate! 📈

31 March 2024, 23:36
carterkylecapital
[Deleted]
0
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March has been a month of unparalleled success for Holeshot Max! Our custom presets have achieved an impressive average monthly gain of 16%, coupled with a stellar winning strike rate of 71% and a profit factor of 2.78. 💹

Join us for our upcoming webinar, where we'll dive deep into the strategies that propelled us to success and reveal the secrets behind our impressive performance.

📅 Date: Monday, April 4

🕒 Time: 9:00 – 10:00pm

🗝 Demo Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113868

🔗 Webinar Link: https://meet.google.com/xqg-kfbi-cgm


Files:
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