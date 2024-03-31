📈 March Madness: Holeshot Max Shines with 16% Monthly Gain and 71% Win Rate! 📈

March has been a month of unparalleled success for Holeshot Max! Our custom presets have achieved an impressive average monthly gain of 16%, coupled with a stellar winning strike rate of 71% and a profit factor of 2.78.

Join us for our upcoming webinar, where we'll dive deep into the strategies that propelled us to success and reveal the secrets behind our impressive performance.

Date: Monday, April 4

Time: 9:00 – 10:00pm

🗝 Demo Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113868

Webinar Link:



