Enthiran CopyTrader for MT4 / MT5 – The Smartest Way to Manage Multiple Accounts

If you’re a signal provider, fund manager, or simply a trader who wants to replicate strategies across multiple accounts, the Enthiran CopyTrader EA for MetaTrader 5 is your perfect companion.

Whether you're copying trades locally or across accounts, this CopyTrader offers a robust, fast, and customizable solution to manage risk, lot sizing, trade synchronization, and more.

👉 Get it on MQL5 Market

🔍 What Is a Copy Trader?

A CopyTrader is an automated system that mirrors the trades of a "Master" account to one or more "Slave" accounts. It helps:

New traders follow experienced traders

Fund managers manage client accounts

Traders replicate a winning strategy across brokers or account types

⚙️ Key Features of Enthiran CopyTrader (MT5)

✅ 1. Master-Slave Structure

The Master EA reads live positions and writes them to a shared file.

The Slave EA reads this file and mirrors the trades on its own account.

✅ 2. Equity-Based Lot Sizing

Slave adjusts lot sizes dynamically based on equity ratio between Master and Slave.

Example: If Master has $10,000 and Slave has $5,000, a 1-lot Master trade becomes a 0.5-lot Slave trade.

✅ 3. Supports Symbol Suffixes

Trade between brokers with different symbol formats.

Example: Master trades XAUUSDm , Slave trades XAUUSD.c – handled automatically.

✅ 4. Handles Pending Orders & Market Orders

Fully supports: Buy/Sell market orders Buy/Sell Limit Buy/Sell Stop



✅ 5. Accurate Synchronization

Uses ticket mapping and magic number isolation to prevent conflicts or duplication.

Tracks order modifications (SL/TP) and mirrors them instantly.

✅ 6. No Reverse Trades

Ensures only Master-to-Slave copying. Slave trades do not go back to Master or affect other slaves.

✅ 7. Failsafe Design

Auto-cleans orphan orders if a Master trade is closed.

Uses file-based data exchange for robustness — even across VPS or split terminals.

🚀 Benefits for Traders

🧩 For Signal Providers:

Scale your reach. Let clients copy your trades securely.

No need to manually signal — your trades are auto-replicated.

💼 For Fund Managers:

Manage multiple client accounts with consistent execution.

Reduce manual work and eliminate slippage.

🔁 For Personal Strategy Duplication:

Run your EA on a main account and mirror it to demo/live/test accounts.

Perfect for A/B testing strategies in real-time.

💡 Advanced Use Cases

Combine with a Telegram signal bridge for automatic copying of Telegram-based signals.

Use for prop firm accounts to copy trades between funded and evaluation accounts.

🛠️ Installation & Setup

Attach Master EA on your main trading account (any chart). Attach Slave EA on the copying account (with optional suffix input). Ensure both accounts share a common file path (local or via shared directory). Adjust settings like: File name

Suffix

Equity ratio multiplier (optional override)

Magic Number range

Done! Your trades now copy automatically and instantly.

🧠 Why Enthiran CopyTrader Is Different

Built with real trading desk needs in mind.

Prioritizes risk management and sync reliability .

Fully customizable, unlike rigid signal services.

🔗 Get Started

👉 Buy Enthiran CopyTrader MT5 on MQL5

Includes:

Master & Slave EA

Detailed PDF setup guide

Lifetime access & updates

📞 Need Help?

Feel free to contact us via MQL5 messages or email. We also offer setup support and custom modifications.



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