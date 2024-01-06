Speculator’s diary, first entry (06.10.2023).

Start. Deal with XAU/USD.





Fishing is one of the most ancient ways to get food and there is no person who does not know how to catch fish with a fishing rod.

Rod, line, float, weight and hook. What else is needed, besides bait on a hook, in order to catch fish? That's right, you need the appropriate skills and experience. The Russian proverb says so: “You can’t catch a fish out of a pond without labor.”

Taking freshly dug worms with a fishing rod, you can go to the river for fish. I don’t think it’s a sensible idea to take with you another kilogram of fish in addition to the worms in order to catch a couple more kilograms on the river with its help.

What am I talking about? Moreover, trading on FOREX is akin to fishing. Both here and there require the appropriate skills and experience, and here and there “those thirsting to satisfy their hunger” are trying to get food for themselves, and here and there someone does not succeed at all. And yes, FOREX is not a place where you need to come with a million to earn two. At FOREX, like going fishing, you need to come “with a fishing rod” and catch as much as your knowledge, acquired skills and accumulated experience in speculative trading allow.

The question of profitable trading on FOREX lies in the plane of choosing the necessary “fishing rod”. My choice of fishing rod is the use of the Niro Method in speculative trading - a method for modeling the future dynamics of value in the financial market, which can be found by clicking on the link in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

There are many types, methods and methods of fishing. Fishing can be commercial, sport, or amateur; Sometimes it’s winter, sometimes it’s summer; sometimes river, lake, sometimes sea; it happens from the shore, from a boat, from the surface of the ice, by entering a body of water, and sometimes underwater fishing; It can be float, spinning, bottom, with the use of a spear, with shooting at fish from a bow, and sometimes with shooting from an underwater gun. In general, for every taste. Well, the methods of fishing and types of fishing gear are simply impossible to list or describe due to their infinite number.

Do you understand what I'm getting at? Moreover, deciding what to buy and what to sell, where to place take profit and where to place stop loss, is preceded by fundamental and technical analyses, the types of which are endless.

There are countless ways to technically analyze charts, as well as fishing methods. My method is the Niro Method, it's no better or worse than others, it's just different.

The essence of the method for modeling the dynamics of quotes is to identify the fractal structure of the chart and describe it using attractors from the Niro Alphabet.