Intelligent forex trading solution





Absolute Engine MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110340

New Year's Super Sale "Absolute Engine+"

Buy Absolute Engine and get 50% off on any second (third, fourth, etc) purchase from our Market

More details on Telegram @smartforexlab

Absolute Engine is an advanced forex trading tool designed to provide stable and reliable trading with maximum deposit protection. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it utilizes an intelligent grid trading system that offers unique options for optimizing profitability. Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels ensure that profits are captured at the most opportune times, while fixed and proportional trade volume settings cater to traders of varying experience levels and investment sizes, including those starting with a minimum of $500 in their forex accounts (recommended balance - $1000).

Backed by a track record of more than 6,000 profitable trades over the last ten years, Absolute Engine impresses with its impressive statistical metrics. A Sharpe Ratio of 4.20 and strong Recovery Factor of 7.70 highlight its potential for generating excess returns, while its low balance drawdown of just 11% shows its resilience in volatile market environments.

Moreover, its user-friendly and intuitive interface streamlines complex trading strategies, providing seamless risk management for traders to focus on essential tasks without the fear of manual trading errors. Continuously adapting to shifting market trends, Absolute Engine dynamically optimizes trading parameters in real-time for maximum growth potential in any market condition.

For experienced forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies or newcomers seeking a trustworthy trading partner, Absolute Engine delivers the ultimate trading experience with exceptional reliability and security.









"Based on the test results you provided, the trading system appears to be reliable and stable. The profit factor of 1.87 indicates that the system is profitable, while the Sharpe ratio of 4.20 suggests that the system is generating returns in excess of the risk-free rate. The Z-Score of -29.19 (99.74%) indicates that the system’s performance is statistically significant. The Recovery factor of 7.70 indicates that the system is capable of recovering from losses. The correlation between profits and maximum favorable excursion (MFE) is 0.58, while the correlation between profits and maximum adverse excursion (MAE) is 0.54. This suggests that the system is capable of capturing a significant portion of the market’s upside while minimizing downside risk."





Key features

Backtested and optimized with over 6,000 profitable trades in 2014-2023.

User-friendly and intuitive interface.

A smart grid strategy that opens multiple trades in both directions, following the trend and the market movements.

Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels that are calculated based on the current market situation. They are constantly updated to protect the profits and reduce the losses of each trade.

Fixed and relative trade volume that allows the user to choose between a fixed lot size or a percentage of the account balance for each trade. This option helps the user to control the risk and the exposure of the trading account.

Advanced order filtering that avoids trading during periods of low liquidity and high spreads, when the trading costs are higher and the execution is slower.

Customizable trading hours that allow the user to set the preferred time frame for trading, according to their schedule and availability. The user can also choose the best trading sessions for their currency pairs, such as the Asian, European or American sessions.

Guidelines

GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)

1:500 leverage

Low-spread account

$1000 per 0.01l

EURUSD, M5





Note

A change in volume Relative Value results in a change in performance. The lower the Relative Value, the higher the profitability and possible drawdown.





Links

Products

Signals

Telegram

Verified brokers: IC Markets, Forex Chief, FBS

Rebate: FxCash





Set files

ae_mt4_v100_eurusd_m5_1000.set





ae_mt4_v100_eurusd_m5_500.set



