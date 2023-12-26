How to use Binary Lab simulator

Product info:

The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a dedicated tool for practicing and verifying binary options strategies.It can be run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even on weekends when the market is closed and outside of trading hours.It can run for 30 seconds, 1 minute, 3 minutes, or any other number of expiration periods to judgment, and operates in an environment similar to actual trading.High compatibility with external signal tools allows you to analyze entry results and improve your win rate.





Products page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110464













Running on the online charts

Please insert it into the chart.

Press the High/Low button to entry.











Running on the tester without SpeedManager

Select Binary Lab simulator in the indicator, select symbols, model is EveryTick, visual mode is checked, optimization is unchecked, and press the start button.

Adjust the speed with the slider on the right of the visual mode and enter with the HIGH/LOW button.









Running on the tester with SpeedManager

Download SpeedManager : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110431





Press the "ST" button in the lower right corner of the Binary Lab simulator panel in the online chart.









Select SpeedManager in Experts, select symbols, model is EveryTick, visual mode is checked, optimization is unchecked, and press the start button.

Adjust the playback speed in SpeedManager and enter with the HIGH/LOW button.









SpeedManager panel









To synchronize with another timeframe or with another currency pair, download Practice Simulator Sync.



Practice Simulator Sync : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104011













Parameters:

expiration periods to judgment : second

Martingale Count : 0=NONE







-Signal Tool Synchronized Entry

Object Name for a HIGH/LOW Signal 1-3 : set object Name for entry.

Shift to target bar 1-3 : immediate, Fixed (1 previous bar), 2 previous fixed Bar

Object Name for a STOP Signal 1-2 : set object Name for entry stop.



Shift to target bar 1-2 : immediate, Fixed (1 previous bar), 2 previous fixed Bar



Stop Processing : stop entry at same time / at same bar





- Period Filter

Using Filters : true / false

Start/End Time : start to end time. 00:00





-Save chart image

Save image : none / chart ( saved at MQL4/Files/OshiraseSnap or /tester/files/OshiraseSnap/ )



image size x/y : when Entry/Judgment

At Entry, At Judement, At auto stop : Capture at each timing





-Integration with Speed Manager



Initial Value of auto stop at ENTRY / Judgment : Button status at start

Count for Automatic Stopping : how many entries to stop after

Initial Value of auto stop at Count : Button status at start







-etc

Change each color, control box size, and timing as desired.





Woking with signal tools

If it is an object-type signal tool, simply specify the object name in the parameter to make a linked entry.

You can also easily perform signal-linked entries with ArwByIdx.

ArwByIdx : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755082







Set the ArwByIdx parameter and insert it in the same chart as BinaryLab.







Movies





















Links to optional tools



SpeedManager

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110431



Practice Simulator Sync

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104011



ArwByIdx

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109006









