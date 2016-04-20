Introduction Guide to Binary Options – Pros, Cons and Examples

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Binary options are a new and popular type of investment vehicle among traders mainly because of the simplicity. Similarly to vanilla options, binary options allow a trader to trade on the future price of an asset. For example, if an asset (stock, index, commodity, foreign currency pair) is trading at certain a price, a binary platform gives you the option to purchase a CALL or PUT option on whether you think the price will go up or down. This is very similar to vanilla options. The main difference between the two type of options is the expiration date. Most binary options timeframes are between 60 seconds to... READ MORE