July Results: NordFX's Top 3 Traders Surpass $230,000 in Profits

NordFX, the brokerage firm, has summarized the performance of its clients' trading transactions for July 2023. The social trading services, PAMM and CopyTrading, have also been evaluated, as well as the profits gained by the company's IB partners.

– The highest profit in July was achieved by a trader from Western Asia, with account number 1692XXX, whose profit amounted to 192,396 USD. This substantial result was achieved through transactions involving gold (XAU/USD) and the British pound (GBP/USD).

– The second spot in the ranking of the most successful traders of the month was taken by a client from East Asia, account number 1663XXX, who earned 26,699 USD exclusively through transactions with the currency pair XAU/USD.

– Third place on July's honour podium went to a representative from South Asia (account number 1705XXX), whose result, 15,358 USD, was also primarily achieved through operations with gold (XAU/USD).





The situation unfolded as follows in the NordFX passive investment services:

– In CopyTrading, a fairly large number of interesting (at least at first glance) signals periodically appear among startups, combining high profitability with moderate maximum drawdown. Here are just a few of them: G@SDR (profit 126% / max drawdown 27% / lifespan 50 days), Leonard6789 (184%/27%/27), SURE PROFIT (328%/25%/14). However, looking at these impressive results, it should be understood that they have been achieved through quite aggressive trading. Therefore, when subscribing to them, risk factors must certainly be taken into account. One of the main factors in this case is the very short lifespan of these signals.

As for the long-livers, we continue to monitor the fate of the signal KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K. It started working on May 2, 2021. During this time, the 'veteran' experienced two serious drawdowns: on November 14, 2022, and June 20-23, 2023. In both cases, to avoid account liquidation, its author took the difficult step of closing loss-making positions. However, as a result, the signal is still alive and has shown a profit of 231% over 819 days.

– On the PAMM service display, there are two accounts that we have mentioned several times in previous reviews. These are KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA and TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3. Just like their veteran colleague from CopyTrading, they suffered serious losses on November 14, 2022: the drawdown at that time approached 43%. However, the PAMM managers decided not to give up, and the profit on the first of these accounts exceeded 106% by July 31, 2023, and on the second - 70%.

We also continue to monitor the Trade and earn account. It was opened more than a year ago, on March 8, 2022, but was in a dormant state, awakening only in November. As a result, over the past 9 months, its profitability has exceeded 153% with a very small drawdown - less than 13%.

The top three among NordFX's IB partners are as follows:

– A partner from Western Asia, with account number 1645XXX, has claimed the top spot for the third consecutive month. They earned a reward of 13,891 USD in July, bringing their total earnings to nearly 35,000 USD over the three-month period.

– Next is a partner from East Asia, who received 5,565 USD.

– Finally, rounding out the top three is a partner from South Asia, account number 1672XXX, who received a reward of 5,435 USD.

https://nordfx.com/





Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



