Trend direction and strength update on supply demand trading





With the new update we are able to see the trend direction and strength and also the trend start line is drawn on the chart so its easy to see if a divergence is created and reversal is possible !

In the first picture we are just above the bulish trendline and reaching the supply zone above...its ok to go long if we close inside the zone and place your stoploss below the zone leaving some "wiggle" space.





On the second picture we have a bearish momentum BUT the price is above the bearish trendline ( the trend is displayed in yellow)and a supply zone is broken so we can look for a long setup!

On the 3rd picturev we have a bearish setup (strong ( ( red color on the trend)and we broke a demand zone and closed below the asian low and yesterdays low.....time to go short......

That is it for today! Thank you and wish you great trading!

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt4/indicator?filter=gabedk&Filter=gabedk









