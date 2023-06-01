Neural networks in trading - computer vision for technical analysis - 01

Introduction



I am going to write a serial of posts talking about how I combine the MT4 framework with python so that I can use the CNN models for technical analysis in live trading. With the help of this python proxy, I can build a python EA with the ability of using all python libraries while having the capability of running backtesting and live trading on MT4 as a native ex4 EA.

This serial of posts will be compiled from a couple of modules:

Python environment setting

CNN model training

Data preparation



Create python EA and connect to MT4 or backtest / live trading



Python environment setting For trading environment, on a windows machine, after you installed anaconda

$ conda create -n py3. 8 _tf python= 3.8 $ conda activate py3. 8 _tf $ conda install tensorflow $ conda install nomkl --channel conda-forge # https: $ pip install pysailfish $ conda install matplotlib $ conda install -c conda-forge mplfinance For training environment, on a linux machine, after you installed anaconda. You can do the training on windows machine also, it just happened that I do it on a linux machine. $ conda create --name py38_cuda python= 3.8 $ conda install cudatoolkit $ conda install tensorflow-gpu $ conda install nanoid $ conda install numpy $ conda install matplotlib $ conda install -c conda-forge mplfinance $ conda install pandas CNN model training

Here is a schema describing the CNN model:



_________________________________________________________________ Layer (type) Output Shape Param # ================================================================= conv2d (Conv2D) (None, 150 , 150 , 32 ) 896 _________________________________________________________________ max_pooling2d (MaxPooling2D) (None, 75 , 75 , 32 ) 0 _________________________________________________________________ conv2d_1 (Conv2D) (None, 75 , 75 , 32 ) 4128 _________________________________________________________________ max_pooling2d_1 (MaxPooling2 (None, 75 , 37 , 16 ) 0 _________________________________________________________________ conv2d_2 (Conv2D) (None, 75 , 37 , 64 ) 25664 _________________________________________________________________ max_pooling2d_2 (MaxPooling2 (None, 75 , 18 , 32 ) 0 _________________________________________________________________ flatten (Flatten) (None, 43200 ) 0 _________________________________________________________________ dense (Dense) (None, 1024 ) 44237824 _________________________________________________________________ dropout (Dropout) (None, 1024 ) 0 _________________________________________________________________ dense_1 (Dense) (None, 2 ) 2050 =================================================================

import tensorflow as tf import os import cv2 import imghdr import numpy as np import glob from matplotlib import pyplot as plt from pathlib import Path from tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential from tensorflow.keras.layers import Conv2D, MaxPooling2D, Dense, Flatten, Dropout from tensorflow.keras.preprocessing.image import ImageDataGenerator from typing import List, Union, Set, Dict # define model model = Sequential() model.add(Conv2D( 32 , ( 3 , 3 ), padding= "same" , activation= "relu" , input_shape=(img_height,img_width, 3 ))) model.add(MaxPooling2D(pool_size=( 2 , 2 ))) model.add(Conv2D( 32 , ( 2 , 2 ), padding= "same" , activation= "relu" )) model.add(MaxPooling2D(pool_size=( 2 , 2 ), data_format= "channels_first" )) model.add(Conv2D( 64 , ( 5 , 5 ), padding= "same" , activation= "relu" )) model.add(MaxPooling2D(pool_size=( 2 , 2 ), data_format= "channels_first" )) model.add(Flatten()) model.add(Dense( 1024 , activation= "relu" )) model.add(Dropout( 0.5 )) model.add(Dense(class_num, activation= 'softmax' )) model.compile( "adam" , loss=tf.losses.CategoricalCrossentropy(), metrics=[ 'accuracy' ]) model.summary()



Data preparation



I used EURUSD hour data. By creating image like this:

It is a color picture with a moving average line.



import matplotlib.pyplot as plt import numpy as np import time import glob import pandas as pd import nanoid import shutil from mplfinance.original_flavor import candlestick2_ochl from pathlib import Path from datetime import datetime from typing import List, Tuple, Set, Union, Dict def create_image_data(data_path: Path , market_data_df: pd.DataFrame , next_bar: pd.DataFrame) -> None: is_buy: bool = True image_file_name: Path = Path.joinpath(data_path, "buy" , f "{nanoid.generate()}.jpg" ) if market_data_df.iloc[- 1 ][ "Close" ] >= next_bar[ "Close" ]: is_buy = False image_file_name: Path = Path.joinpath(data_path, "sell" , f "{nanoid.generate()}.jpg" ) fig = plt.figure(num= 1 , figsize=( 3 , 3 ), dpi= 50 , facecolor= "w" , edgecolor= "k" ) dx = fig.add_subplot( 111 ) open: List[ float ] = market_data_df[ "Open" ].to_list() high: List[ float ] = market_data_df[ "High" ].to_list() low: List[ float ] = market_data_df[ "Low" ].to_list() close: List[ float ] = market_data_df[ "Close" ].to_list() candlestick2_ochl(dx, open, close, high, low, width= 1.5 , colorup= "g" , colordown= "r" , alpha= 0.5 ) plt.autoscale() # create a moving average overlay sma = np.convolve(close, 3 ) smb = list(sma) diff = sma[- 1 ] - sma[- 2 ] for x in range(len(close) - len(smb)): smb.append(smb[- 1 ] + diff) dx2 = dx.twinx() dx2.plot(smb, color= "blue" , linewidth= 8 , alpha= 0.5 ) dx2.axis( "off" ) dx.axis( "off" ) plt.savefig(image_file_name, bbox_inches= "tight" ) # plt.show() plt.close()

Create python EA and connect to MT4



Python EA script:

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt import numpy as np import time import os from mplfinance.original_flavor import candlestick2_ochl from tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential, load_model from tensorflow.keras.preprocessing.image import ImageDataGenerator, load_img, img_to_array from typing import Any, List, Dict, Union, Set from pathlib import Path import pysailfish. internal .MT_EA.mt4_const as cc from pysailfish. internal .MT_EA.MT4_EA import MT4_EA class CNN_EA(MT4_EA): def __init__(self): super().__init__() self.__model = None # override def _OnInit(self) -> int : self._logger.info(self._user_inputs) market_model_path: Path = Path.joinpath(Path(os.path.expanduser( "~/Documents" )), "Market_CNN_Model" , "hour" , "EURUSD" ) model_path: Path = Path.joinpath(market_model_path, "buy_sell_classifier.h5" ) self.__model = load_model(model_path) if self.__model is not None: self._logger.info(f "load model success: {model_path}" ) return 0 else : self._logger.info(f "load model fail: {model_path}" ) return 1 # override def _OnDeinit(self, reason: int ) -> None: self._logger.info(f "Here reason: {reason}" ) return None # override def _OnTick(self) -> None: self._logger.info(f "Here {self._pv.symbol}" ) rates = self.CopyRates_001(symbol_name=self._pv.symbol , timeframe=cc.PERIOD_M1 , start_pos= 0 , count= 20 ) # self._logger.info(rates) fig = plt.figure(num= 1 , figsize=( 3 , 3 ), dpi= 50 , facecolor= "w" , edgecolor= "k" ) dx = fig.add_subplot( 111 ) open: List[ float ] = [ele[ 1 ] for ele in rates] high: List[ float ] = [ele[ 2 ] for ele in rates] low: List[ float ] = [ele[ 3 ] for ele in rates] close: List[ float ] = [ele[ 4 ] for ele in rates] candlestick2_ochl(dx, open, close, high, low, width= 1.5 , colorup= "g" , colordown= "r" , alpha= 0.5 ) plt.autoscale() # create a moving average overlay sma = np.convolve(close, 3 ) smb = list(sma) diff = sma[- 1 ] - sma[- 2 ] for x in range(len(close) - len(smb)): smb.append(smb[- 1 ] + diff) dx2 = dx.twinx() dx2.plot(smb, color= "blue" , linewidth= 8 , alpha= 0.5 ) dx2.axis( "off" ) dx.axis( "off" ) timestamp = int (time.time()) file_name: str = "temp.jpg" plt.savefig(file_name, bbox_inches= "tight" ) # plt.show() plt.close() predict_result = self.__predict(image_name=file_name , model=self.__model , img_height= 150 , img_width= 150 ) self._logger.info(f "predict_result: {predict_result}" ) return None # override def _OnTimer(self) -> None: return None # override def _OnTester(self) -> float : self._logger.info( "Here" ) return 0.0 # override def _OnChartEvent(self , id: int , lparam: int , dparam: float , sparam: str) -> None: self._logger.info(f "Here id: {id} lparam: {lparam} dparam: {dparam} sparam: {sparam}" ) return None def __predict(self , image_name: str , model: Any , img_height: int , img_width: int ) -> str: x = load_img(image_name, target_size=(img_width,img_height)) x = img_to_array(x) x = np.expand_dims(x, axis= 0 ) array = model.predict(x) result = array[ 0 ] if result[ 0 ] > result[ 1 ]: if result[ 0 ] > 0.9 : print( "Predicted answer: Buy" ) answer = 'buy' print(result) print(array) else : print( "Predicted answer: Not confident" ) answer = 'n/a' print(result) else : if result[ 1 ] > 0.9 : print( "Predicted answer: Sell" ) answer = 'sell' print(result) else : print( "Predicted answer: Not confident" ) answer = 'n/a' print(result) return answer def main() -> None: ea = CNN_EA() ea.InitComponent(server_ip= "127.0.0.1" , server_port= 23456 , ea_name= "CNN_EA" ) ea.StartEA() if __name__ == "__main__" : main()

On the MT4 side, you will need to install the library python proxy. Once you have it prepared, you can run the backtest over MT4, here is an example:

After you started the test, the EA on the MT4 side will be started and wait for the python client to connect. You can then start the python EA also.

If everything is alright, you will see the neural network is ready to use.



Conclusion



This is just the first try of the CNN approach, the model is not accurate enough to provide any good result. In this post, we have tried to link the python and MT4 together and leverage the CNN ability on live trading. Going forward, we will start to use different CNN model to see if you can achieve a better trading perform on both backtest and live trading.

Reference



Practical application of neural networks in trading

Build a deep CNN classification for any images

How to make A.I . that looks into trade charts

