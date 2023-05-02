OpenCL :: Exploring the 1st Dimension (part2 the wrong benchmark and the correction)
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OpenCL :: Exploring the 1st Dimension (part2 the wrong benchmark and the correction)

2 May 2023, 21:18
Lorentzos Roussos
Lorentzos Roussos
1
296

Read part 1 

Okay so what we'll do here is that same as before but use a double type this time 

We change our kernel code to this :

    string kernel="__kernel void bench(__global double* _tangent,"
                                      "int iterations){"
                                      "double sum=(double)0.0;"
                                      "double of=(double)_tangent[get_global_id(0)];"
                                      "for(int i=0;i<iterations;i++){"
                                      "sum+=((double)tanh(of-sum))/((double)iterations);"
                                      "}"
                                      "_tangent[get_global_id(0)]=sum;}";

We create a double array with its size matching the amount of our kernels and we are ever vigilant to instantiate that carefully , so we drop back down to 5 kernels and deploy this :

      //buffer 
        double tangents[];
        ArrayResize(tangents,kernels_to_deploy,0);
        double range=5.2;
        for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(tangents);i++){
           double r=(((double)MathRand())/((double)32767.0)*range)-2.6;
           tangents[i]=r;
           }         
        int tangents_id=CLBufferCreate(ctx,kernels_to_deploy*8,CL_MEM_READ_WRITE);
        //loop and setup args 
          bool args_set=true;
          for(int i=0;i<kernels_to_deploy;i++){
             ResetLastError();
             if(!CLSetKernelArgMem(KERNELS[i].handle,0,tangents_id)){
               Print("Cannot assign buffer to kernel("+i+") error #"+IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
               args_set=false;
               }else{
               CLSetKernelArg(KERNELS[i].handle,1,iterations);
               }
             }
         if(args_set){
         Print("All arguments for all kernels set!");
         }else{
         Print("Cannot setup kernel args!");
         }

 We create the buffer and then we must attach it to all kernels right ? Let's see if we can do that !

But , do not forget we must unload the buffer too , so add this after the unload loop 

(we move the tangents id out of the loop , now in a normal distribution this will be wrapped and managed inside a structure but we are testing so there is no need for this to be able to land the lunar mission!)

    CLBufferFree(tangents_id);
    CLProgramFree(prg);

We add it there so , we run it and with one run we figure out 2 things !

2023.05.02 20:49:49.762 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) All arguments for all kernels set!
2023.05.02 20:49:49.776 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Time to load and unload 5 kernels = 94ms

Nice , now let's do 50 kernels , we want to gauge for any deployment delays 

2023.05.02 20:50:51.875 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Deployed all kernels!
2023.05.02 20:50:51.875 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) All arguments for all kernels set!
2023.05.02 20:50:51.891 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Time to load and unload 50 kernels = 93ms

Lovely , and 5000 kernels ?

Okay slight delay there but it seems okay 

2023.05.02 20:52:03.356 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) All arguments for all kernels set!
2023.05.02 20:52:03.373 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Time to load and unload 5000 kernels = 110ms

Lets get to the point now , finally !

We must rapidly light up the kernels set their offset and work loads and setup an interval of 1ms , jesus , and also we must not enter this portion of the timer function again otherwise we'll run into trouble . So . Bool indication kernelsRunning=false; 😊

If that is true then we move into a timer loop where we are just collecting completion notices and storing them.

Let's also add a completed indication in our kernel_info object , and i'll remove the handle from the setup since i did not use it , that would be a nice function mql5 , CLExecuteKernelList , like the CommandQueue in the original OpenCL api .

When all is complete we will tally the times ,but we'll deal with that later , so first we drop down to 5 kernels again.

this is how our class looks like now : 

class kernel_info{
      public:
 bool completed;
  int offset;//kernel offset in work 
  int handle;//handle of kernel
ulong start_microSeconds;//kernel execution call time 
ulong end_microSeconds;//kernel completed indication 
      kernel_info(void){reset();}
     ~kernel_info(void){reset();}
 void reset(){
      completed=false;
      offset=-1;
      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
      start_microSeconds=0;
      end_microSeconds=0;
      }
 void setup(ulong _start,int _offset){
      start_microSeconds=_start;
      offset=_offset;
      }
 void stop(ulong _end){
      end_microSeconds=_end;
      }
};

We gate the existing timer commands with 

if(!kernelsRunning)
{
}

And we are very careful here , we must anticipate the unloading of the kernels upon the test ending or the test not starting at all so :

We add an exitNow variable at the top , set to true if the test fails or the test ends .

all the contexts become variables of the global scope ...

We remove some stuff from the old section , don't worry i saved it as it was in the source file ,... so our timer looks like this now : 

  bool exitNow=false;
  if(!kernelsRunning)
  {
  EventKillTimer();
  ctx=CLContextCreate(CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY);
  //amount of kernels 
  int kernels_to_deploy=5;  
  tangents_id=INVALID_HANDLE;
  if(ctx!=INVALID_HANDLE){
    string kernel="__kernel void bench(__global double* _tangent,"
                                      "int iterations){"
                                      "double sum=(double)0.0;"
                                      "double of=(double)_tangent[get_global_id(0)];"
                                      "for(int i=0;i<iterations;i++){"
                                      "sum+=((double)tanh(of-sum))/((double)iterations);"
                                      "}"
                                      "_tangent[get_global_id(0)]=sum;}";
    string errors="";
    prg=CLProgramCreate(ctx,kernel,errors);
    if(prg!=INVALID_HANDLE){
    ResetLastError();
    //kernels to deploy will match the size of the "work"
      int iterations=1000;//iterations stays
      ArrayResize(KERNELS,kernels_to_deploy,0);
      bool deployed=true;
      for(int i=0;i<kernels_to_deploy;i++){
         KERNELS[i].handle=CLKernelCreate(prg,"bench");
         if(KERNELS[i].handle==INVALID_HANDLE){deployed=false;}
         }
      
      if(deployed){
      Print("Deployed all kernels!");    
      //buffer 
        double tangents[];
        ArrayResize(tangents,kernels_to_deploy,0);
        double range=5.2;
        for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(tangents);i++){
           double r=(((double)MathRand())/((double)32767.0)*range)-2.6;
           tangents[i]=r;
           }         
        tangents_id=CLBufferCreate(ctx,kernels_to_deploy*8,CL_MEM_READ_WRITE);
        //loop and setup args 
          bool args_set=true;
          for(int i=0;i<kernels_to_deploy;i++){
             ResetLastError();
             if(!CLSetKernelArgMem(KERNELS[i].handle,0,tangents_id)){
               Print("Cannot assign buffer to kernel("+i+") error #"+IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
               args_set=false;
               }else{
               CLSetKernelArg(KERNELS[i].handle,1,iterations);
               }
             }
         if(args_set){
         Print("All arguments for all kernels set!");
         //
         
         
         }else{
         Print("Cannot setup kernel args!");
         exitNow=true;
         }
      }else{
      Print("Cannot deploy all kernels!");
      exitNow=true;
      }
    //release 
    }else{Alert(errors);exitNow=true;}
    }
  else{
    Print("Cannot create ctx");
    exitNow=true;
    }
  }
  
  
  
  //if exit 
    if(exitNow){
    if(tangents_id!=INVALID_HANDLE){CLBufferFree(tangents_id);}
    for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(KERNELS);i++){
       if(KERNELS[i].handle!=INVALID_HANDLE){CLKernelFree(KERNELS[i].handle);}
       }
    if(prg!=INVALID_HANDLE){CLProgramFree(prg);}
    if(ctx!=INVALID_HANDLE){CLContextFree(prg);}
    Print("DONE");
    ExpertRemove();
    }

Okay , now ... let's think ...

Let's handle the completion first , that is the easy part 

Upon all completing , for now , we exit and stop the timer.

Note we have not "launched" anything yet, we might get a myriad of errors when we do.!

  else if(!Busy&&kernelsRunning){
  Busy=true;
  
  //loop and check completion
    bool still_running=false;
    for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(KERNELS);i++){
    if(!KERNELS[i].completed){
      if(CLExecutionStatus(KERNELS[i].handle)==CL_COMPLETE){
      KERNELS[i].completed=true;
      }else{still_running=true;}
      }
    }
  //if nothing is still running bounce 
    if(!still_running){
      EventKillTimer();
      exitNow=true;
      }
  
  if(!exitNow){Busy=false;}
  }

It looks simple enough and correct , i think :

  • we go into the list of kernels
  • if something has finished we set it to completed
  • if not we light up the still running flag
  • exit the loop 
  • if nothing is still running kill the timer 
  • light up exit now 
  • dont shut off busy indication

Op , forgot to measure the end time ! add this under completed

KERNELS[i].stop(GetMicrosecondCount());

and this is the execution call :

         //light the fuse
           uint offsets[]={0};
           uint works[]={1};
           for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(KERNELS);i++){
              offsets[0]=i;
              CLExecute(KERNELS[i].handle,1,offsets,works);
              KERNELS[i].setup(GetMicrosecondCount(),i);
              }
           kernelsRunning=true;
           EventSetMillisecondTimer(1);

Let's see what happens , i can't see anything now , it exited though . So .. that was with 1000 iterations on 5 kernels 

Now the task is to grow the execution time of each kernel above the timer interval ... pffft .. 

To do that we need to output our findings to a file !

      int f=FileOpen("OCL\\kernel_bench.txt",FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT);
      if(f!=INVALID_HANDLE){
        for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(KERNELS);i++){
           ulong micros=KERNELS[i].end_microSeconds-KERNELS[i].start_microSeconds;
           if(KERNELS[i].completed){
             FileWriteString(f,"K["+IntegerToString(i)+"] completed in ("+IntegerToString(micros)+")microSeconds\n");
             }
           else
             {
             FileWriteString(f,"K["+IntegerToString(i)+"] not completed\n");
             }
           }
        FileClose(f);
        }

We add this to the exit block and we wait and see.

and voilla 

K[0] completed in (87334)microSeconds
K[1] completed in (87320)microSeconds
K[2] completed in (87300)microSeconds
K[3] completed in (87279)microSeconds
K[4] completed in (87261)microSeconds

now , what do these mean ? nothing they must be below our execution threshold i thing . lets see 

One microsecond is ... 1000000th of a second , or , one second is 1000000 microseconds so what we see here is 87 milliseconds and we are accessing the interval at 1 ms , okay . I don't trust it because there may be a delay for the loop too .

So ... let's make the calcs heavier (more iterations) i'm sending one million iterations . now , these will end at the same time more or less 

I'm also shutting mt5 down and restarting it for each run , don't know if theres any caching going on but i want to avoid it.

-i think i must keep the test going for as long at the status of the kernels is running or in line to be executed or smth-

It appears to be stuck or smth ... i expected an 80 second run , its been 5 minutes now...15 minutes okay , something broker . letsssss add some cases there ... @#%!#!%$@^

  //loop and check completion
    bool still_running=false;
    int running_total=0;
    int completed_total=0;
    int queued_total=0;
    int submitted_total=0;
    int unknown_total=0;
    for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(KERNELS);i++){
    if(!KERNELS[i].completed){
      ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status=CLExecutionStatus(KERNELS[i].handle);
      if(status==CL_COMPLETE){
      completed_total++;
      KERNELS[i].completed=true;
      KERNELS[i].stop(GetMicrosecondCount());
      }else if(status==CL_RUNNING){running_total++;still_running=true;}
      else if(status==CL_QUEUED){queued_total++;}
      else if(status==CL_SUBMITTED){submitted_total++;}
      else if(status==CL_UNKNOWN){unknown_total++;}
      }else{
      completed_total++;
      }
    }
    string message="Running("+IntegerToString(running_total)+")\n";
           message+="Completed("+IntegerToString(completed_total)+")\n";
           message+="Queued("+IntegerToString(queued_total)+")\n";
           message+="Submitted("+IntegerToString(submitted_total)+")\n";
           message+="Unknown("+IntegerToString(unknown_total)+")\n";
    Comment(message);

changing the async waiting loop to this ... lets see why the f*** it fails...

Okay i was a bit naive earlier , i assume that it will complete anyway so , lets not let it exit if its queued or submitted or unkown and lets drop to 1000 iterations again.

Loop now changes to this :

  //loop and check completion
    bool still_running=false;
    int running_total=0;
    int completed_total=0;
    int queued_total=0;
    int submitted_total=0;
    int unknown_total=0;
    for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(KERNELS);i++){
    if(!KERNELS[i].completed){
      ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status=CLExecutionStatus(KERNELS[i].handle);
      if(status==CL_COMPLETE){
      completed_total++;
      KERNELS[i].completed=true;
      KERNELS[i].stop(GetMicrosecondCount());
      }else if(status==CL_RUNNING){running_total++;still_running=true;}
      else if(status==CL_QUEUED){queued_total++;still_running=true;}
      else if(status==CL_SUBMITTED){submitted_total++;still_running=true;}
      else if(status==CL_UNKNOWN){unknown_total++;still_running=true;}
      }else{
      completed_total++;
      }
    }
    string message="Running("+IntegerToString(running_total)+")\n";
           message+="Completed("+IntegerToString(completed_total)+")\n";
           message+="Queued("+IntegerToString(queued_total)+")\n";
           message+="Submitted("+IntegerToString(submitted_total)+")\n";
           message+="Unknown("+IntegerToString(unknown_total)+")\n";
    Comment(message);
  //if nothing is still running bounce 
    if(!still_running){
      EventKillTimer();
      exitNow=true;
      }

Dropped to 1000 iterations i think i saw it go through the kernels one by one . lets add x10 iterations and see.

Same , 100k iterations ... same . okay is there a problem with the decimal precision or something and we can't hit 1 million ?

There we go , yes , there is one unknown  left and 4 completed kernels with one million iterations , but why ?

It get's stuck there but fortunately it does not seem to cause any issues on the device !

But why it hangs there ? , although , the times of 1000 10000 and 100000 were almost instant so let's do a little change if we are not hitting the time above the interval we need , let's not compound the operations in the kernel just calculate a ton of s*** and then pass it.

I don't think it matters (if it does and you know it let me know)

So we remove the += but now the problem is it will be serving the tanh value from its cache .... so .... lets turn this to an addition ... :P

"sum=tanh(of)+((double)iterations)/((double)100.0);"

this is the calc now , let's run again for 1 million iterations ... aaand yes there was a precision issue or something .

Now , let's inspect the times .

K[0] completed in (370644)microSeconds
K[1] completed in (479982)microSeconds
K[2] completed in (604963)microSeconds
K[3] completed in (729959)microSeconds
K[4] completed in (839271)microSeconds

theres definately a queue action going on here . Let's increase the kernels to 50.

stuck again . 19 completed 31 unknown . Okay we must see what the error is .

Added an error check on execution , no bueno . The issue is not there so it must be coming up on unknown if we assume it goes from submitted->queued->running->unknown or completed .

Let's see what the docs say about it :


Air , interesting ... 😊 okay . lets error gate the status too .

2023.05.02 22:14:21.458 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Unknown status for kernel(44) #5101
2023.05.02 22:14:21.458 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) ----: unknown OpenCL error 65536

unknown error ...kay #5101 is .... internal error , okay very enlightening ...

That's telling us this will not work obviously so we won't be able to benchmark this way and in a way the "api" is correct as its asking us why on earth are we trying to do what its supposed to do itself . 

I'll take a break here but i'll publish the blogs , them being incomplete (for now) may give someone an idea or two .

Im also attaching the 2 sources i used so far.

---- okay -----

I'm doing this wrong . I think the time test can occur with one kernel and multiple items .I overdid it a bit there so 

What changes :

  • We go back to the original idea .
  • And we just slap a time measurement on the whole thing.

Because , what you read on this page is what the OpenCL wrapper does , so all we need to do is prod it or poke it or whatever you wanna call it until it folds . 

We will be measuring how many work groups (which operate in one compute unit) it takes for the time measurement to fold once twice etc . 

And in this case by "fold" we mean the opposite , like , when we observe there is an obvious increase in computation time we'll know the number we are sending in for processing means something , or , a threshold we just crossed means something . 

Wouldn't it be easier if you could prod your GPU and ask it "Yo , how many cores do you have that i can use simultaneously , how many items do they get and how much memory is in there?" and it actually answered ? Yes it would be , you , mq , khronos and me have probably thought of this .

In my case i'm waiting to see when or where the 192cores and 32warp figures will pop up in the calculations .

So , the benchmark 2 will look like this :

We use the 1D 

We still keep logging the group id ! to keep tabs on groups created

We'll increase the iterations per loop but try to not mess it up like earlier 

<note , the previous attempt may be okay but there's things i'am not familiar with happening or something i neglected is breaking it>

Alright this will be our new kernel no ins and outs other than the group id :

    string kernel="__kernel void memtests(__global int* group_id,"
                                         "int iterations){"
                                         "float sum=(float)0.0;"
                                         "float inc=(float)-2.6;"
                                         "float step=(float)0.01;"
                                         "for(int i=0;i<iterations;i++){"
                                         "sum=((float)tanh(inc));"
                                         "inc+=step;"
                                         "if(inc>2.6&&step>0.0){step=-0.01;}"
                                         "if(inc<-2.6&&step<0.0){step=0.01;"
                                         "}"
                                         "group_id[get_global_id(0)]=get_group_id(0);}";

I hope the && applies there 

scratch : local id , global id their arrays their buffers their handles the tangents too :

void OnTimer(){
  EventKillTimer();
  int ctx=CLContextCreate(CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY);
  if(ctx!=INVALID_HANDLE){
    string kernel="__kernel void memtests(__global int* group_id,"
                                         "int iterations){"
                                         "float sum=(float)0.0;"
                                         "float inc=(float)-2.6;"
                                         "float step=(float)0.01;"
                                         "for(int i=0;i<iterations;i++){"
                                         "sum=((float)tanh(inc));"
                                         "inc+=step;"
                                         "if(inc>2.6&&step>0.0){step=-0.01;}"
                                         "if(inc<-2.6&&step<0.0){step=0.01;}"
                                         "}"
                                         "group_id[get_global_id(0)]=get_group_id(0);}";
    string errors="";
    int prg=CLProgramCreate(ctx,kernel,errors);
    if(prg!=INVALID_HANDLE){
    ResetLastError();
    int ker=CLKernelCreate(prg,"memtests");
    if(ker!=INVALID_HANDLE){
    int items=1;//262400;
    int iterations=1000;  
    int group_ids[];ArrayResize(group_ids,items,0);
    ArrayFill(group_ids,0,items,0);       
    int group_id_handle=CLBufferCreate(ctx,items*4,CL_MEM_WRITE_ONLY);
    CLSetKernelArgMem(ker,0,group_id_handle);
    CLSetKernelArg(ker,1,iterations);
    uint offsets[]={0};
    uint works[]={items};
    long msStarted=GetTickCount();
    CLExecute(ker,1,offsets,works);
    while(CLExecutionStatus(ker)!=CL_COMPLETE)
         {
         ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status=CLExecutionStatus(ker);
         Comment(EnumToString(status));
         Sleep(10);
         }
         ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status=CLExecutionStatus(ker);
         Comment(EnumToString(status));         
    long msEnded=GetTickCount();
    long msDiff=msEnded-msStarted;
    if(msEnded<msStarted){msDiff=UINT_MAX-msStarted+msEnded;}
    Print("Kernel finished");
    CLBufferRead(group_id_handle,group_ids,0,0,items);
    //get number of groups 
      int groups_created=group_ids[0];
      for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(group_ids);i++){
         if(group_ids[i]>groups_created){groups_created=group_ids[i];}
         }
    int f=FileOpen("OCL\\bench2.txt",FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT);
    for(int i=0;i<items;i++){
       FileWriteString(f,"GROUP.ID["+IntegerToString(i)+"]="+IntegerToString(group_ids[i])+"\n");
       }
    FileClose(f);
    int compute_units=CLGetInfoInteger(ker,CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS);
    int kernel_local_mem_size=CLGetInfoInteger(ker,CL_KERNEL_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE);
    int kernel_private_mem_size=CLGetInfoInteger(ker,CL_KERNEL_PRIVATE_MEM_SIZE);
    int kernel_work_group_size=CLGetInfoInteger(ker,CL_KERNEL_WORK_GROUP_SIZE);
    int device_max_work_group_size=CLGetInfoInteger(ctx,CL_DEVICE_MAX_WORK_GROUP_SIZE);
    Print("Kernel local mem ("+kernel_local_mem_size+")");
    Print("Kernel private mem ("+kernel_private_mem_size+")");
    Print("Kernel work group size ("+kernel_work_group_size+")");
    Print("Device max work group size("+device_max_work_group_size+")");
    Print("Device max compute units("+compute_units+")");
    Print("------------------");
    Print("Work Items ("+IntegerToString(items)+") Iterations("+IntegerToString(iterations)+")");
    Print("Work Groups ("+IntegerToString(groups_created+1)+")");
    Print("Milliseconds ("+IntegerToString(msDiff)+")");
    CLKernelFree(ker);
    CLBufferFree(group_id_handle);
    }else{Print("Cannot create kernel");}
    CLProgramFree(prg);
    }else{Alert(errors);}
    CLContextFree(ctx);
    }
  else{
    Print("Cannot create ctx");
    }
  ExpertRemove();
  }

 Continue to Part 3 

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