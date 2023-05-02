OpenCL :: Exploring the 1st Dimension (part2 the wrong benchmark and the correction)

Read part 1



Okay so what we'll do here is that same as before but use a double type this time

We change our kernel code to this :

string kernel="__kernel void bench(__global double * _tangent," " int iterations){" " double sum=( double ) 0.0 ;" " double of=( double )_tangent[get_global_id( 0 )];" " for ( int i= 0 ;i<iterations;i++){" "sum+=(( double ) tanh (of-sum))/(( double )iterations);" "}" "_tangent[get_global_id( 0 )]=sum;}";

We create a double array with its size matching the amount of our kernels and we are ever vigilant to instantiate that carefully , so we drop back down to 5 kernels and deploy this :

double tangents[]; ArrayResize (tangents,kernels_to_deploy, 0 ); double range= 5.2 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (tangents);i++){ double r=((( double ) MathRand ())/(( double ) 32767.0 )*range)- 2.6 ; tangents[i]=r; } int tangents_id= CLBufferCreate (ctx,kernels_to_deploy* 8 , CL_MEM_READ_WRITE ); bool args_set= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<kernels_to_deploy;i++){ ResetLastError (); if (! CLSetKernelArgMem (KERNELS[i].handle, 0 ,tangents_id)){ Print ( "Cannot assign buffer to kernel(" +i+ ") error #" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); args_set= false ; } else { CLSetKernelArg (KERNELS[i].handle, 1 ,iterations); } } if (args_set){ Print ( "All arguments for all kernels set!" ); } else { Print ( "Cannot setup kernel args!" ); }

We create the buffer and then we must attach it to all kernels right ? Let's see if we can do that !

But , do not forget we must unload the buffer too , so add this after the unload loop

(we move the tangents id out of the loop , now in a normal distribution this will be wrapped and managed inside a structure but we are testing so there is no need for this to be able to land the lunar mission!)

CLBufferFree (tangents_id); CLProgramFree (prg);

We add it there so , we run it and with one run we figure out 2 things !

2023.05 . 02 20 : 49 : 49.762 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) All arguments for all kernels set! 2023.05 . 02 20 : 49 : 49.776 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Time to load and unload 5 kernels = 94 ms

Nice , now let's do 50 kernels , we want to gauge for any deployment delays

2023.05 . 02 20 : 50 : 51.875 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Deployed all kernels! 2023.05 . 02 20 : 50 : 51.875 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) All arguments for all kernels set! 2023.05 . 02 20 : 50 : 51.891 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Time to load and unload 50 kernels = 93 ms

Lovely , and 5000 kernels ?

Okay slight delay there but it seems okay

2023.05 . 02 20 : 52 : 03.356 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) All arguments for all kernels set! 2023.05 . 02 20 : 52 : 03.373 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Time to load and unload 5000 kernels = 110 ms

Lets get to the point now , finally !

We must rapidly light up the kernels set their offset and work loads and setup an interval of 1ms , jesus , and also we must not enter this portion of the timer function again otherwise we'll run into trouble . So . Bool indication kernelsRunning=false; 😊

If that is true then we move into a timer loop where we are just collecting completion notices and storing them.

Let's also add a completed indication in our kernel_info object , and i'll remove the handle from the setup since i did not use it , that would be a nice function mql5 , CLExecuteKernelList , like the CommandQueue in the original OpenCL api .

When all is complete we will tally the times ,but we'll deal with that later , so first we drop down to 5 kernels again.

this is how our class looks like now :

class kernel_info{ public : bool completed; int offset; int handle; ulong start_microSeconds; ulong end_microSeconds; kernel_info( void ){reset();} ~kernel_info( void ){reset();} void reset(){ completed= false ; offset=- 1 ; handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; start_microSeconds= 0 ; end_microSeconds= 0 ; } void setup( ulong _start, int _offset){ start_microSeconds=_start; offset=_offset; } void stop( ulong _end){ end_microSeconds=_end; } };

We gate the existing timer commands with

if (!kernelsRunning) { }

And we are very careful here , we must anticipate the unloading of the kernels upon the test ending or the test not starting at all so :

We add an exitNow variable at the top , set to true if the test fails or the test ends .

all the contexts become variables of the global scope ...

We remove some stuff from the old section , don't worry i saved it as it was in the source file ,... so our timer looks like this now :

bool exitNow= false ; if (!kernelsRunning) { EventKillTimer (); ctx= CLContextCreate (CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY); int kernels_to_deploy= 5 ; tangents_id= INVALID_HANDLE ; if (ctx!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ string kernel= "__kernel void bench(__global double* _tangent," "int iterations){" "double sum=(double)0.0;" "double of=(double)_tangent[get_global_id(0)];" "for(int i=0;i<iterations;i++){" "sum+=((double)tanh(of-sum))/((double)iterations);" "}" "_tangent[get_global_id(0)]=sum;}" ; string errors= "" ; prg= CLProgramCreate (ctx,kernel,errors); if (prg!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ ResetLastError (); int iterations= 1000 ; ArrayResize (KERNELS,kernels_to_deploy, 0 ); bool deployed= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<kernels_to_deploy;i++){ KERNELS[i].handle= CLKernelCreate (prg, "bench" ); if (KERNELS[i].handle== INVALID_HANDLE ){deployed= false ;} } if (deployed){ Print ( "Deployed all kernels!" ); double tangents[]; ArrayResize (tangents,kernels_to_deploy, 0 ); double range= 5.2 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (tangents);i++){ double r=((( double ) MathRand ())/(( double ) 32767.0 )*range)- 2.6 ; tangents[i]=r; } tangents_id= CLBufferCreate (ctx,kernels_to_deploy* 8 , CL_MEM_READ_WRITE ); bool args_set= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<kernels_to_deploy;i++){ ResetLastError (); if (! CLSetKernelArgMem (KERNELS[i].handle, 0 ,tangents_id)){ Print ( "Cannot assign buffer to kernel(" +i+ ") error #" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); args_set= false ; } else { CLSetKernelArg (KERNELS[i].handle, 1 ,iterations); } } if (args_set){ Print ( "All arguments for all kernels set!" ); } else { Print ( "Cannot setup kernel args!" ); exitNow= true ; } } else { Print ( "Cannot deploy all kernels!" ); exitNow= true ; } } else { Alert (errors);exitNow= true ;} } else { Print ( "Cannot create ctx" ); exitNow= true ; } } if (exitNow){ if (tangents_id!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ CLBufferFree (tangents_id);} for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (KERNELS);i++){ if (KERNELS[i].handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ CLKernelFree (KERNELS[i].handle);} } if (prg!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ CLProgramFree (prg);} if (ctx!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ CLContextFree (prg);} Print ( "DONE" ); ExpertRemove (); }

Okay , now ... let's think ...

Let's handle the completion first , that is the easy part

Upon all completing , for now , we exit and stop the timer.

Note we have not "launched" anything yet, we might get a myriad of errors when we do.!

else if (!Busy&&kernelsRunning){ Busy= true ; bool still_running= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (KERNELS);i++){ if (!KERNELS[i].completed){ if ( CLExecutionStatus (KERNELS[i].handle)== CL_COMPLETE ){ KERNELS[i].completed= true ; } else {still_running= true ;} } } if (!still_running){ EventKillTimer (); exitNow= true ; } if (!exitNow){Busy= false ;} }

It looks simple enough and correct , i think :

we go into the list of kernels

if something has finished we set it to completed

if not we light up the still running flag

exit the loop

if nothing is still running kill the timer

light up exit now

dont shut off busy indication

Op , forgot to measure the end time ! add this under completed

KERNELS[i].stop( GetMicrosecondCount ());

and this is the execution call :

uint offsets[]={ 0 }; uint works[]={ 1 }; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (KERNELS);i++){ offsets[ 0 ]=i; CLExecute (KERNELS[i].handle, 1 ,offsets,works); KERNELS[i].setup( GetMicrosecondCount (),i); } kernelsRunning= true ; EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1 );

Let's see what happens , i can't see anything now , it exited though . So .. that was with 1000 iterations on 5 kernels

Now the task is to grow the execution time of each kernel above the timer interval ... pffft ..

To do that we need to output our findings to a file !

int f= FileOpen ( "OCL\\kernel_bench.txt" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT ); if (f!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (KERNELS);i++){ ulong micros=KERNELS[i].end_microSeconds-KERNELS[i].start_microSeconds; if (KERNELS[i].completed){ FileWriteString (f, "K[" + IntegerToString (i)+ "] completed in (" + IntegerToString (micros)+ ")microSeconds

" ); } else { FileWriteString (f, "K[" + IntegerToString (i)+ "] not completed

" ); } } FileClose (f); }

We add this to the exit block and we wait and see.

and voilla

K[ 0 ] completed in ( 87334 )microSeconds K[ 1 ] completed in ( 87320 )microSeconds K[ 2 ] completed in ( 87300 )microSeconds K[ 3 ] completed in ( 87279 )microSeconds K[ 4 ] completed in ( 87261 )microSeconds

now , what do these mean ? nothing they must be below our execution threshold i thing . lets see

One microsecond is ... 1000000th of a second , or , one second is 1000000 microseconds so what we see here is 87 milliseconds and we are accessing the interval at 1 ms , okay . I don't trust it because there may be a delay for the loop too .

So ... let's make the calcs heavier (more iterations) i'm sending one million iterations . now , these will end at the same time more or less

I'm also shutting mt5 down and restarting it for each run , don't know if theres any caching going on but i want to avoid it.

-i think i must keep the test going for as long at the status of the kernels is running or in line to be executed or smth-

It appears to be stuck or smth ... i expected an 80 second run , its been 5 minutes now...15 minutes okay , something broker . letsssss add some cases there ... @#%!#!%$@^

bool still_running= false ; int running_total= 0 ; int completed_total= 0 ; int queued_total= 0 ; int submitted_total= 0 ; int unknown_total= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (KERNELS);i++){ if (!KERNELS[i].completed){ ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status= CLExecutionStatus (KERNELS[i].handle); if (status== CL_COMPLETE ){ completed_total++; KERNELS[i].completed= true ; KERNELS[i].stop( GetMicrosecondCount ()); } else if (status== CL_RUNNING ){running_total++;still_running= true ;} else if (status== CL_QUEUED ){queued_total++;} else if (status== CL_SUBMITTED ){submitted_total++;} else if (status== CL_UNKNOWN ){unknown_total++;} } else { completed_total++; } } string message= "Running(" + IntegerToString (running_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Completed(" + IntegerToString (completed_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Queued(" + IntegerToString (queued_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Submitted(" + IntegerToString (submitted_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Unknown(" + IntegerToString (unknown_total)+ ")

" ; Comment (message);

changing the async waiting loop to this ... lets see why the f*** it fails...

Okay i was a bit naive earlier , i assume that it will complete anyway so , lets not let it exit if its queued or submitted or unkown and lets drop to 1000 iterations again.

Loop now changes to this :

bool still_running= false ; int running_total= 0 ; int completed_total= 0 ; int queued_total= 0 ; int submitted_total= 0 ; int unknown_total= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (KERNELS);i++){ if (!KERNELS[i].completed){ ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status= CLExecutionStatus (KERNELS[i].handle); if (status== CL_COMPLETE ){ completed_total++; KERNELS[i].completed= true ; KERNELS[i].stop( GetMicrosecondCount ()); } else if (status== CL_RUNNING ){running_total++;still_running= true ;} else if (status== CL_QUEUED ){queued_total++;still_running= true ;} else if (status== CL_SUBMITTED ){submitted_total++;still_running= true ;} else if (status== CL_UNKNOWN ){unknown_total++;still_running= true ;} } else { completed_total++; } } string message= "Running(" + IntegerToString (running_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Completed(" + IntegerToString (completed_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Queued(" + IntegerToString (queued_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Submitted(" + IntegerToString (submitted_total)+ ")

" ; message+= "Unknown(" + IntegerToString (unknown_total)+ ")

" ; Comment (message); if (!still_running){ EventKillTimer (); exitNow= true ; }

Dropped to 1000 iterations i think i saw it go through the kernels one by one . lets add x10 iterations and see.

Same , 100k iterations ... same . okay is there a problem with the decimal precision or something and we can't hit 1 million ?

There we go , yes , there is one unknown left and 4 completed kernels with one million iterations , but why ?

It get's stuck there but fortunately it does not seem to cause any issues on the device !

But why it hangs there ? , although , the times of 1000 10000 and 100000 were almost instant so let's do a little change if we are not hitting the time above the interval we need , let's not compound the operations in the kernel just calculate a ton of s*** and then pass it.

I don't think it matters (if it does and you know it let me know)

So we remove the += but now the problem is it will be serving the tanh value from its cache .... so .... lets turn this to an addition ... :P

"sum= tanh (of)+(( double )iterations)/(( double ) 100.0 );"

this is the calc now , let's run again for 1 million iterations ... aaand yes there was a precision issue or something .

Now , let's inspect the times .

K[ 0 ] completed in ( 370644 )microSeconds K[ 1 ] completed in ( 479982 )microSeconds K[ 2 ] completed in ( 604963 )microSeconds K[ 3 ] completed in ( 729959 )microSeconds K[ 4 ] completed in ( 839271 )microSeconds

theres definately a queue action going on here . Let's increase the kernels to 50.

stuck again . 19 completed 31 unknown . Okay we must see what the error is .

Added an error check on execution , no bueno . The issue is not there so it must be coming up on unknown if we assume it goes from submitted->queued->running->unknown or completed .

Let's see what the docs say about it :





Air , interesting ... 😊 okay . lets error gate the status too .

2023.05 . 02 22 : 14 : 21.458 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) Unknown status for kernel( 44 ) # 5101 2023.05 . 02 22 : 14 : 21.458 blog_kernel_times_benchmark (USDJPY,H1) ----: unknown OpenCL error 65536

unknown error ...kay #5101 is .... internal error , okay very enlightening ...

That's telling us this will not work obviously so we won't be able to benchmark this way and in a way the "api" is correct as its asking us why on earth are we trying to do what its supposed to do itself .

I'll take a break here but i'll publish the blogs , them being incomplete (for now) may give someone an idea or two .

Im also attaching the 2 sources i used so far.

---- okay -----

I'm doing this wrong . I think the time test can occur with one kernel and multiple items .I overdid it a bit there so

What changes :

We go back to the original idea .

And we just slap a time measurement on the whole thing.

Because , what you read on this page is what the OpenCL wrapper does , so all we need to do is prod it or poke it or whatever you wanna call it until it folds .

We will be measuring how many work groups (which operate in one compute unit) it takes for the time measurement to fold once twice etc .

And in this case by "fold" we mean the opposite , like , when we observe there is an obvious increase in computation time we'll know the number we are sending in for processing means something , or , a threshold we just crossed means something .

Wouldn't it be easier if you could prod your GPU and ask it "Yo , how many cores do you have that i can use simultaneously , how many items do they get and how much memory is in there?" and it actually answered ? Yes it would be , you , mq , khronos and me have probably thought of this .

In my case i'm waiting to see when or where the 192cores and 32warp figures will pop up in the calculations .

So , the benchmark 2 will look like this :

We use the 1D

We still keep logging the group id ! to keep tabs on groups created

We'll increase the iterations per loop but try to not mess it up like earlier

<note , the previous attempt may be okay but there's things i'am not familiar with happening or something i neglected is breaking it>

Alright this will be our new kernel no ins and outs other than the group id :

string kernel="__kernel void memtests(__global int * group_id," " int iterations){" " float sum=( float ) 0.0 ;" " float inc=( float )- 2.6 ;" " float step=( float ) 0.01 ;" " for ( int i= 0 ;i<iterations;i++){" "sum=(( float ) tanh (inc));" "inc+=step;" " if (inc> 2.6 &&step> 0.0 ){step=- 0.01 ;}" " if (inc<- 2.6 &&step< 0.0 ){step= 0.01 ;" "}" "group_id[get_global_id( 0 )]=get_group_id( 0 );}";

I hope the && applies there

scratch : local id , global id their arrays their buffers their handles the tangents too :

void OnTimer (){ EventKillTimer (); int ctx= CLContextCreate (CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY); if (ctx!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ string kernel= "__kernel void memtests(__global int* group_id," "int iterations){" "float sum=(float)0.0;" "float inc=(float)-2.6;" "float step=(float)0.01;" "for(int i=0;i<iterations;i++){" "sum=((float)tanh(inc));" "inc+=step;" "if(inc>2.6&&step>0.0){step=-0.01;}" "if(inc<-2.6&&step<0.0){step=0.01;}" "}" "group_id[get_global_id(0)]=get_group_id(0);}" ; string errors= "" ; int prg= CLProgramCreate (ctx,kernel,errors); if (prg!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ ResetLastError (); int ker= CLKernelCreate (prg, "memtests" ); if (ker!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ int items= 1 ; int iterations= 1000 ; int group_ids[]; ArrayResize (group_ids,items, 0 ); ArrayFill (group_ids, 0 ,items, 0 ); int group_id_handle= CLBufferCreate (ctx,items* 4 , CL_MEM_WRITE_ONLY ); CLSetKernelArgMem (ker, 0 ,group_id_handle); CLSetKernelArg (ker, 1 ,iterations); uint offsets[]={ 0 }; uint works[]={items}; long msStarted= GetTickCount (); CLExecute (ker, 1 ,offsets,works); while ( CLExecutionStatus (ker)!= CL_COMPLETE ) { ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status= CLExecutionStatus (ker); Comment ( EnumToString (status)); Sleep ( 10 ); } ENUM_OPENCL_EXECUTION_STATUS status= CLExecutionStatus (ker); Comment ( EnumToString (status)); long msEnded= GetTickCount (); long msDiff=msEnded-msStarted; if (msEnded<msStarted){msDiff= UINT_MAX -msStarted+msEnded;} Print ( "Kernel finished" ); CLBufferRead (group_id_handle,group_ids, 0 , 0 ,items); int groups_created=group_ids[ 0 ]; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (group_ids);i++){ if (group_ids[i]>groups_created){groups_created=group_ids[i];} } int f= FileOpen ( "OCL\\bench2.txt" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<items;i++){ FileWriteString (f, "GROUP.ID[" + IntegerToString (i)+ "]=" + IntegerToString (group_ids[i])+ "

" ); } FileClose (f); int compute_units= CLGetInfoInteger (ker, CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS ); int kernel_local_mem_size= CLGetInfoInteger (ker, CL_KERNEL_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE ); int kernel_private_mem_size= CLGetInfoInteger (ker, CL_KERNEL_PRIVATE_MEM_SIZE ); int kernel_work_group_size= CLGetInfoInteger (ker, CL_KERNEL_WORK_GROUP_SIZE ); int device_max_work_group_size= CLGetInfoInteger (ctx, CL_DEVICE_MAX_WORK_GROUP_SIZE ); Print ( "Kernel local mem (" +kernel_local_mem_size+ ")" ); Print ( "Kernel private mem (" +kernel_private_mem_size+ ")" ); Print ( "Kernel work group size (" +kernel_work_group_size+ ")" ); Print ( "Device max work group size(" +device_max_work_group_size+ ")" ); Print ( "Device max compute units(" +compute_units+ ")" ); Print ( "------------------" ); Print ( "Work Items (" + IntegerToString (items)+ ") Iterations(" + IntegerToString (iterations)+ ")" ); Print ( "Work Groups (" + IntegerToString (groups_created+ 1 )+ ")" ); Print ( "Milliseconds (" + IntegerToString (msDiff)+ ")" ); CLKernelFree (ker); CLBufferFree (group_id_handle); } else { Print ( "Cannot create kernel" );} CLProgramFree (prg); } else { Alert (errors);} CLContextFree (ctx); } else { Print ( "Cannot create ctx" ); } ExpertRemove (); }

Continue to Part 3